Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe announced Wednesday morning that he intends to seek a second term as governor, making the announcement during a live appearance on TWMP Daily.

“Do you plan to run for re-election?” asked Scott Faughn

“Yes” replied Governor Kehoe

Kehoe, who was elected governor in 2024 and took office in January 2025, said he plans to run for re-election in 2028, setting the stage for what is expected to be a closely watched campaign as he continues to advance his policy agenda on taxes, economic development, public safety, and government reform.

The announcement makes Kehoe one of the first major statewide officeholders to formally signal his intentions for the next gubernatorial cycle, though the 2028 election remains more than two years away.

Jake Kroesen serves as the Editor of the Missouri Times. He hails from Independence, Missouri and enjoys all things Jackson County. A graduate of UCM, he obtained his degree in Political Science.