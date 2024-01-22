Catalyst announces new leadership roles

Catalyst, a Missouri based government affairs firm, has announced that they are adding three members to different leadership positions.

Catalyst managing partners Danny Pfeifer and Greg Porter announced via press release the new roles for Becky Lohmann, David Willis and Alex Eaton.

Lohmann will serve as the Missouri team lead and will become a Partner. At Catalyst, she has worked as government affairs specialist, working with a range of clients in multiple fields. Before Catalyst, Lohmann was an account executive for Kicking Cow Promotions and then the Marquette Group. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism, where she earned a degree in Strategic Communications.

Willis has also been named Partner at the firm. Willis has a long history in Missouri politics. He served as Chief of Staff for two Speakers of the Missouri House, Steven Tilley and Todd Richardson. During his time working in the House, Willis worked on a variety of issues, including the state budget, Medicaid and economic development. He has also worked campaigns for state and federal offices. Willis is a graduate of the University of Missouri and got his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Eaton will serve as Senior Vice President. Previously Eaton served in the government affairs department of Catalyst, where he worked with various clients. He worked in fields such as online fantasy sports and energy policy. Eaton also has a history in politics. He provided strategic counsel to former U.S. Senator Jim Talent and successfully managed State Senator Kurt Schaefer’s reelection campaign. Eaton also served as Director of Policy for State Senator Mike Parson. Parson is now the current Governor of Missouri. He is a graduate of Drury University where he earned a degree in political science.

“Catalyst continues to grow and that is in no small part due to the success and results-driven outcomes of the amazing team in our home state of Missouri,” said Pfeifer. “Through the breadth of their relationships and their expert-level knowledge of Missouri’s regulatory, legislative and political landscape, Becky, David and Alex continue to deliver results for our clients.”

This is not the first move the firm has made to expand. Last month, Tashayla Person joined Catalyst. She was previously the Vice President of the Quality Schools Coalition.

Catalyst was founded in 2006 by Danny Pfeifer and is one of the largest government affairs firms in Missouri. The firm does work in all 50 states with a range of clientele across multiple levels of government.