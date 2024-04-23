 Press "Enter" to skip to content

David Steelman holds press conference

By The Missouri Times on April 23, 2024

David Steelman, the counsel of House Speaker Dean Plocher, held a press conference outside of House Hearing Room Number 4. Steelman details a report he released in response to the report released by the House Ethics Committee last week. The conference can be watched below.

