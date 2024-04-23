David Steelman, the counsel of House Speaker Dean Plocher, held a press conference outside of House Hearing Room Number 4. Steelman details a report he released in response to the report released by the House Ethics Committee last week. The conference can be watched below.
David Steelman holds press conference
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- TWMP Midweek Update – April 23, 2024
- Press Release: Derral Reynolds Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th DistrictPress Release: Derral Reynolds Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th District
- TWMP Midweek Update – April 22, 2024
- House expected to pass legislation to end landfill near Raymore, Lee’s Summit
- This Week in Missouri Politics – April 21, 2024
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- TWMP Midweek Update – April 23, 2024
- Press Release: Derral Reynolds Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th DistrictPress Release: Derral Reynolds Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th District
- TWMP Midweek Update – April 22, 2024
- House expected to pass legislation to end landfill near Raymore, Lee’s Summit
- This Week in Missouri Politics – April 21, 2024
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- TWMP Midweek Update – April 23, 2024
- Press Release: Derral Reynolds Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th DistrictPress Release: Derral Reynolds Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 128th District
- TWMP Midweek Update – April 22, 2024
- House expected to pass legislation to end landfill near Raymore, Lee’s Summit
- This Week in Missouri Politics – April 21, 2024