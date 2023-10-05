Former Rep. David Gregory is becoming the next conservative superlawyer

Former Missouri State Representative David Gregory has been making waves since leaving the House of Representatives, building a resume as Missouri’s next conservative superlawyer.

Gregory, who served 6 years in the House after being elected in 2016, has become one of the most sought-after lawyers for high-profile clients. He has represented many big-name clients ranging from MLB & NHL players, professional fighters, big corporations and CEOs, and other high-ranking public figures.

Gregory has set himself apart from others with his ability to not only win big cases, but to dominate the legal field. It is no surprise that he has won multiple cases and settlements exceeding a million dollars.

Aside from multiple million-dollar victories, Gregory has been the recipient of many prestigious awards such as The Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which is an award that is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements. Less than 1% of US lawyers ever receive this award.

He was also named in America’s Top 100 Attorneys, another award in which less than 1% of legal professionals receive.

Gregory has also shown that he will never back down from a fight. During COVID, Gregory sued County Executive Sam Page for illegal, unconstitutional shutdowns of churches. He has also proven himself by bringing lawsuits to hold Missouri School Districts accountable for improper and illegal actions.

UFC Champion Matt Hughes has labeled Gregory as a “Legal Badass” making it clear that if you’re a conservative and you want a badass, aggressive attorney fighting for you, David Gregory is the conservative superlawyer you need.

Gregory’s conservative credentials are indisputable. His list of accomplishments while in the General Assembly are a conservative treasure trove. He was one of the first to file a ban on the instruction of Critical Race Theory in schools; he was the first person to file a bill for Petition to remove Soros-funded prosecutor, Kim Gardner; and his bold 2020 carjacking bill—aimed at stopping the explosion of St. Louis crime—has become law.

As an investigative attorney and accountant, Representative Gregory also uncovered millions in savings for taxpayers through an audit of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

“David is not only a personal friend, but an excellent attorney and a leader in the conservative movement from the General Assembly to the courtroom”, said Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives Dean Plocher. “Whether on an issue affecting the citizens of the State of Missouri or if it were a member of my own family I would want a legal champion like David representing them”.