Governor Parson appoints Ginger Gooch to Missouri Supreme Court

Governor Mike Parson appointed Judge Ginger Gooch, from the Southern District Court of Appeals, to the Missouri Supreme Court. Parson’s appointment now gives the Missouri Supreme Court its first female majority in its history. She will replace Patricia Breckenridge, who has retired from her position.

“Judge Gooch has known the value of hard work her whole life. She is a loving mother, dedicated wife, and proud woman of faith who we know will make a great addition to our state’s highest court,” Governor Parson said. “With her appointment, our third to the Court, we have truly reshaped the makeup of the Missouri Supreme Court for decades to come.”

Gooch was one of three judges put forth by the Appellate Judicial Commission for Parson to appoint. The other judges were Judge John P. Torbitzky and Michael E. Gardner, both from the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

Parson is no stranger to appoint Missouri Supreme Court Judges as he has appointed three during his tenure. He appointed Judge Robin Ransom to the court in 2021 as well as Judge Kelly C. Broniec last month. According to Parson, this is the first time a Missouri Governor has made two Supreme Court Appointments in one year in over 30 years.

Gooch previously served on the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District. This is not the first time she has been considered for this position, as Gooch was also one of the nominees selected to fill Judge George W. Draper III vacancy last month. Before her time on the Missouri Court of Appeals, she served as a partner with Husch Blackwell LLP in Springfield for over a decade. She also served as a law clerk for the Honorable Ann Covington. Covington was the first female judge on the Missouri Supreme Court as well as the first female Chief Justice of the court.

“She clerked for the first woman on the Missouri Supreme Court, and now with her appointment, we cement the first female majority on our state’s highest court in state history. We know Judge Gooch is the right woman for the job,” Governor Parson said

Gooch will join fellow female justices Robin Ransom, Kelly C. Broniec and Chief Justice Mary R. Russell to create the first female majority in the history of the Missouri Supreme Court.

Gooch’s swearing-in date has not been chosen, but the Missouri State Law requires she must be sworn in 30 days after her appointment.