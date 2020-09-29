Greene County joins Fitzpatrick’s local government checkbook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced that spending data for Greene County is now included in the local government checkbook. This is part of his ongoing commitment to ensuring a more efficient and transparent government at all levels.

Spending data from eight local governments, Cass County, Cole County, Clay County, Greene County, Jasper County, Newton County, St. Charles County, and the City of St. Louis, can be searched, with 17 additional counties in progress. The Office will expand the number of counties as the data becomes available.

Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions, and totals for the available government entities.

“I want Missourians to be able to trust that their government is working for them and that their tax dollars are being spent wisely—and increased transparency helps facilitate that trust,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “As our state and local governments mitigate the impact of COVID-19 with CARES Act Funds, the data provided in the checkbook will be even more relevant to Missouri citizens. I am grateful to the counties who have chosen to participate and I look forward to increasing transparency, providing more accountability, and building trust in communities as the Show-Me Checkbook continues to grow.”

“Greene County is pleased to join the Local Government Checkbook,” Bob Dixon, Greene County Presiding Commissioner said. “We make this data available to our citizens to hold ourselves accountable and to help build trust between government and citizens. Making this available to citizens across the state will hopefully encourage further participation and greater understanding of local government spending.”

In April, Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced the expansion of the Show-Me Checkbook to include local governments. Additionally, spending data related to State CARES Act expenditures has been aggregated in one place on the Treasurer’s Office website. Earlier this month, Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced that his office had an average initial response time for Sunshine Requests of less than one day.

The Show-Me Checkbook, launched by the Treasurer’s Office in 2018, is one of the most comprehensive state financial data portals in the country. The Local Governments section of the Show-Me Checkbook can be found here.