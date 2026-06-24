HBS Missouri announced that Gunnar See has been promoted to Principal on the firm’s Missouri Government Affairs team in Jefferson City.

See joined HBS as a legislative intern before advancing to an associate role, where he worked on lobbying efforts, legislative research and client strategy preparation. Prior to joining HBS, he served as Special Legislative Projects Coordinator for the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association, supporting the organization’s legislative advocacy efforts and member services.

“I’ve watched Gunnar work his way up from an intern to where he is today,” said HBS Missouri Managing Principal Jay Reichard. “He’s built real relationships in Jefferson City and learned our clients’ priorities inside and out. This promotion is well earned, and our clients are going to benefit from his continued growth.”

In his new role, See will advocate directly on behalf of HBS clients before the Missouri General Assembly and executive branch agencies.

The promotion comes as HBS continues to expand its presence in state capitals across the country. Founded in 2018 by Andy Blunt and Gregg Hartley, the bipartisan government affairs firm operates 12 offices nationwide and maintains lobbying operations in 11 state capitals.

The firm’s Missouri practice is among its largest state operations, representing a range of corporate, association and public-sector clients before state government.

HBS also maintains federal government affairs, public affairs and strategic advisory practices, with former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt leading the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, D.C.

Jake Kroesen serves as the Editor of the Missouri Times. He hails from Independence, Missouri and enjoys all things Jackson County. A graduate of UCM, he obtained his degree in Political Science.