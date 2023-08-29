Husch Blackwell Strategies expands Jefferson City team

Husch Blackwell Strategies (HBS) has expanded its Jefferson City team with two new principal members, Maddie McMillian Green and Olivia Wilson. The new members sat down and talked to The Missouri Times about their past endeavors and what led them to join one of the most influential political strategy groups in Missouri.

Green is a native of Farmington, Missouri and she graduated from the University of Missouri with degrees in political science and economics. She also received her J.D. from the University of Missouri School of Law.

She has a long history with the state government. Green served under former First Lady Sheena Greitens before moving to the office of the Attorney General where she served as Assistant Attorney General for Special Litigation. Most recently, she was appointed as Deputy Attorney General for Policy back in January of this year.

Green was asked about her past perspective with the state government and how that could help her when working with clients at HBS.

“I, most importantly, understand how state government works, some of the ins and outs, and have spent a lot of time thinking through how to make state government work for the citizens of Missouri. And so I think having clients that interface with state government a lot of times, like the University of Missouri for one, having my perspective is going to be really helpful for the firm.”

Wilson also has a relationship with the state government but from a slightly different point of view.

Wilson is a native of Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from Westminster College in Fulton with degrees in political science and comparative government & diplomacy.

She became a registered lobbyist at a young age during her undergraduate studies and began work with Gamble & Schlemeier. Wilson worked for Gamble & Schlemeier on a variety of issues including healthcare, foster care, and higher education until she came to work for HBS.

Wilson was asked about her past perspective with the state government and how that could help her when working with clients at HBS.

“I am excited to take some of my knowledge that I have learned from my wide variety of clients in the past and being able to really hone in on that to focus on some of those issues with my new clients”.

In addition, Both women talked about some of the past achievements they accomplished before coming to HBS.

Green talked about her work with former First Lady Sheena Greitens on foster care and adoption legislation. Wilson talked about her work with the Susan G. Kohlman Foundation involving expansion to mammogram access.

Green and Wilson also spoke about why they came to HBS.

“They’ve built a great team in Missouri, they have a successful track record and so I am excited to work with them,” Green said.

Wilson said, “Really their reputation that they have spent years building, speaks for itself and I am really honored to be joining that.”

In a press release about the expansion, Andy Blunt, Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of HBS, said “Maddie and Olivia represent a new generation of public policy leaders and advocates in the state of Missouri, and we are proud to have them join the HBS team in Jefferson City. Their experience and expertise will enhance our work for clients and reaffirms our nationwide commitment to hire the best of the best in all our ten offices across the country.”

HBS is headquartered in Jefferson City but has offices in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin as well as a federal group in Washington D.C.