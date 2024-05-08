Press Release: Bernadean McAfee announces candidacy for State Representative in Springfield

Springfield, MO – Bernadean McAfee, a distinguished real estate broker and devoted community advocate, has formally declared her candidacy for state representative. McAfee brings over 25 years of real estate experience and a steadfast commitment to community service to her campaign. She will appear on the Republican primary ballot on August 6th.

“Springfield has been my home for decades, and it’s time our community’s voice is heard loud and clear in Jefferson City,” McAfee said. “I’m no career politician. I never imagined I’d be running for public office, but I’m here to get results. We’ve seen what happens when the same people run for office over and over. We need more than just talk—we need action and accountability. The political point-scoring nonsense has got to stop.”

McAfee is well-regarded in Greene County for her pragmatic approach and ability to deliver. A former colleague recently noted at a Greene County Republican Women’s meeting, “I know her; she gets things done.” Her background in conservative grassroots volunteerism backs up this claim.

McAfee’s campaign will focus on key issues such as government transparency, economic development, public safety, and educational excellence. She is a strong defender of personal liberties and constitutional freedoms. Additionally, McAfee is deeply committed to supporting veterans and first responders.

“Our government should be working for us, making life better for all Missourians, not bogging us down with red tape and bloated bureaucracy,” McAfee asserted. “It’s time for practical solutions that address our real-world problems. That’s what I aim to bring to the table—honest, straightforward problem solving.”

With the upcoming vacancy left by Crystal Quade (who is now running for governor), McAfee sees a critical opportunity to bring positive change and provide the leadership that Springfield deserves.

“As your next representative, I’ll work tirelessly to protect our Springfield values and improve our way of life,” McAfee stated. “Let’s roll up our sleeves together and make sure our government is working for us!”

In her spare time, McAfee dedicates herself to advocating for children as a Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteer. “There is nothing more rewarding than being an advocate for a child,” she remarked. She is the proud mother of Kaitlin and looks forward to earning the support of voters on the campaign trail.