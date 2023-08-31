Missouri Times accepting 30 under 30 nominations

The Missouri Times is now accepting applications for the 30 Under 30 list, where we showcase those in the Missouri public policy process under the age of 30 who work tirelessly around the clock to make Missouri a better place.

Applications are encouraged to be submitted with headshots of the potential honoree.

“I know better than anybody the incredible amount of work young people put into their jobs in politics. said Missouri Times publisher, Scott Faughn. “I once used to be a capitol staffer, while I was nowhere near talented enough to make any lists, It’s truly an honor to recognize those standouts who are under 30.”

The announcement of the entire list will be headlined on September 11th, at the Missouri Soybean Association with the Roast of Representatives Jeff Knight and Dan Houx. If you have any questions or wish to send in an application please email brady@missouritimes.com, scott@missouritimes.com, or kelton@missouritimes.com