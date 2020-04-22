New non-profit, Missouri Biodiversity Project, launches on Earth Day 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new non-profit, the Missouri Biodiversity Project, launches today, April 22, 2020, or Earth Day. The organization, created by Executive Director Brian Wingbermuehle, aims to emphasize Missouri’s native flora, investing in conservation efforts surrounding the natural prairie landscape.

For phase 1, the nonprofit is focusing on a 3-acre space in House Springs, MO, where members of the nonprofit have already begun planting native grasses and other wild flowers. Once the first phase of planting is completed, which is expected in 6 months to a year, Wingbermuehle plans to add a greenhouse to foster new growth and house propagated plants..

“At a time of unprecedented global change where 1 in 5 species are threatened with extinction, it takes all of us to preserve our native flora,”​ said Executive Director Brian Wingbermuehle.​ “That’s why I’m proud to announce the Missouri Biodiversity Project, a nonprofit specifically designed to preserve and educate Missourians on our state’s unique and diverse plant life.” ​adding​ “There is no technological reason why any plant should go extinct, we just have to take the time and effort to preserve them”

In addition to preservation efforts, the Missouri Biodiversity Project aims, as its name suggests, to introduce genetic diversity, protecting populations for the long term. Healthy ecosystems require biodiversity, since each species has a role to play.