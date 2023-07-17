Opinion: Changes to the Perimeter Rule would hurt Missouri’s economy

I disagree with the opinion editorial from last week for many reasons, especially as mentioned, “New flights are not a threat to existing regional routes. The bill does not replace a current flight with a new one. On the contrary, it presents an opportunity for smaller hubs to potentially gain new service to DCA, like Columbia Regional Airport (COU).” This is misleading. Both pieces of legislation, H.R. 3185 and S. 1933, include changes to the Slot rule at Reagan National Airport (DCA), which is the set number of flights allowed in and out of DCA daily, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) says DCA is full.

MWAA states that DCA is at capacity, meaning that current slots at DCA will be taken away from smaller routes from cities like St. Louis and Kansas City, instead opting for slots at large cities that make airlines more money on the west coast, like Denver, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Missouri’s airports don’t need fewer flights to our nation’s capital, and I worry that this legislation will badly impact our economy and tourism sectors through fewer flights to Washington, D.C.

Ending the perimeter rule would mean that flights to and from Washington, D.C. could bypass airports like St. Louis and Kansas City directly to the west coast. The fewer flights in and out of Missouri’s largest airports, the less revenue the airport would bring in, meaning stores and restaurants in the airport would lose business. The result of this would be detrimental and lead to cuts to airport staff, restaurant workers, air traffic controllers, and many others. In this economy, no one can afford to lose their job. Missouri needs these flights to and from DCA more than ever.

Not only will the people of St. Louis and Kansas City lose jobs at the airport, but others will have to pay more to get to DCA. People from Missouri and the surrounding areas would be forced to get flights to bigger airports, like Chicago O’Hare, before they can fly into Washington, D.C. An increase in travel time through one-stop flights to other cities would bring headaches and ruin travel as it has been for decades.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport is a historic airport that has existed for just over 100 years. Due to the age of the airport, it needs renovations every so often to keep it up to date. If the perimeter rule is changed or discarded, then St. Louis will lose opportunities to keep such a historic airport functional and efficient due to a lack of travel, foot traffic, and income. Kansas City Airport recently unveiled a brand-new terminal which was much needed for the KC economy. More flights to our nation’s capital will keep the airport functioning, but flights to DCA need to continue.

The perimeter rule provides economic opportunity to smaller cities like St. Louis and Kansas City. To protect the future of these great airports and Missouri’s economy, this legislation should not be supported. Legislators like Senator Eric Schmitt, Congressman Sam Graves, and the entire Missouri delegation need to oppose this legislation and continue to protect the interests of Missourians. The ending of the perimeter rule will jeopardize the future of our two major airports in Missouri.