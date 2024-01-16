Opinion: Congress Must Continue to Protect Seniors

Access to high-quality, affordable health care should always be a bipartisan priority. No matter which side of the aisle you fall on, it’s important that Americans get the care they deserve—especially when it comes to our seniors.

Last year, policymakers in Washington came together to support this kind of initiative, and more than 60 Senators signed a bipartisan letter of support for Medicare Advantage, a program that provides comprehensive yet low-cost health care to seniors and people with disabilities. As a son and caregiver of a senior enrolled in the program, I appreciated seeing both our Senators sign the letter, thank you!

Medicare Advantage is an essential resource for seniors like my father because it reduces many barriers to his health as he ages. His plan constantly reassures me because it offers him access to healthy meal deliveries, transportation to appointments, and measures to support him remaining at home. Especially since I’m his caregiver, these additional benefits are a huge help in ensuring he receives the care he needs when I’m busy running my small business. With all these features, I know that Medicare Advantage will meet his needs no matter what comes down the line.

Accessible health care should be something that policymakers here in Missouri and over in Washington can agree on. With the 2024 election coming up, I hope our elected officials listen to seniors’ needs and show bipartisan support for Medicare Advantage so retirees can lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.