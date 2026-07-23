Today, Missouri faces the greatest election integrity issue of our time. We elect representatives and senators to speak for us in Jefferson City. Yet Progressives and corporate special interest groups are bypassing the legislature entirely. They use the citizen initiative petition process to embed permanent protections for themselves in our Constitution, with long-term negative consequences for Missourians’ rights and freedoms.

This isn’t democracy. It is stealing your vote and suppressing the will of the people. A handful of urban centers and well-funded outsiders override the rest of the state every cycle.

That is the core problem Amendment 4 confronts. Missouri is a representative republic. We choose lawmakers to deliberate, weigh competing interests, and answer to voters every two or four years. The current initiative process short-circuits that system. Since 2002, more than 300 petitions have been filed; nearly three-quarters sought to rewrite the Constitution itself. Democrat-backed constitutional measures have succeeded at a 60 percent rate once they reached the ballot. Republican efforts have produced none. Meanwhile, foreign and out-of-state money has poured in — more than $10 million from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, backed by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, for Amendment 3 alone in 2024, and millions more from other national networks.

The geographic distortion is just as serious. In 2024, Amendment 3 passed largely on the strength of St. Louis and Kansas City. Only eight of Missouri’s 114 counties supported it. Rural voters who rejected the measure still found themselves bound by a permanent constitutional change. When a few densely populated areas and well-funded campaigns can rewrite the state’s foundational document, the votes of the rest of Missouri are effectively diluted.

We have heard, particularly on social media, that the legislature should be held to the same standard as citizen initiatives. Amendment 4 moves the process closer to equality — and does so for good reason. For an out-of-state billionaire to amend our Constitution today, they need only win one election. Their petitions are not constitutionally vetted. There is no real public comment period. They alone determine the ballot language, including what critical information is left off. Just look at Amendment 3 in 2024: the ballot language omitted any mention of gender-transition procedures for children or the removal of parental consent for minors. Voters were asked to approve far more than the wording on the ballot disclosed.

The legislative path is entirely different. Any constitutional amendment proposed by the General Assembly must first be constitutionally vetted before it can even be filed. It must undergo public testimony in both the House and the Senate. It must survive vigorous debate and earn the support of a broad range of elected officials from across the state. Only then is it placed on the ballot — and even then, the legislature cannot enact any constitutional amendment without the final approval of the voters themselves. Amendment 4 raises the citizen initiative process to a comparable level of seriousness and scrutiny for changes to our foundational document. That is not an attack on the people’s voice. It is a recognition that rewriting the Constitution should never be easier for well-funded outsiders than for the representatives Missourians actually elect.

John Locke, whose ideas shaped the American founding, offers a clear framework for understanding why this distinction matters. Locke was deeply skeptical of heavy reliance on direct popular action once a government had been established. He viewed frequent citizen initiatives — especially those driven by well-funded external interests — as resembling the kind of arbitrary, passion-driven power he distrusted. Such mechanisms bypass the deliberative legislative process he considered foundational to legitimate government. Consent, once given to form a commonwealth, is properly expressed through representative institutions capable of reasoned debate and long-term judgment, not through repeated appeals to temporary majorities.

Locke also insisted on accountability through elections. If the people dislike the legislature’s actions, the proper remedy is to vote its members out of office — not to undermine the representative system itself. Constant recourse to initiative petitions that rewrite the Constitution weakens that system and invites the very instability Locke sought to prevent. A republic functions properly when the people hold their representatives responsible at regular intervals, rather than treating the Constitution as an open invitation for permanent policy capture.

Above all, Locke prioritized the greater good and the protection of the commonwealth. He would judge political arrangements by whether they best secure natural rights and public welfare over time. By that standard, Amendment 4 is a reasonable and necessary step. It restores balance and prevents one-sided “constitutional fiat” that weakens the representative republic in favor of direct-democracy tools more susceptible to temporary majorities and outside influence. The result of the current process has been a constitution increasingly shaped by forces that answer to no Missouri voter and that lock in policies difficult to correct once embedded.

Amendment 4 addresses these failures without abolishing citizen input. It requires citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to win a simple majority in each of the eight congressional districts, ensuring broader geographic consent. Statutory initiatives and referendums remain unchanged. Foreign contributions are banned. Signature fraud is criminalized. Voters receive clearer ballot language. The legislature keeps its authority to revise ordinary statutes. These are not barriers to democracy; they are protections against the permanent capture of the Constitution by temporary majorities and outside interests.

True election integrity means more than secure ballots on Election Day. It means ensuring that the system of representation we elect is not routinely nullified by processes designed to embed one-sided outcomes permanently. Missourians elect legislators to speak for them. They should not have their constitutional future rewritten by professional signature gatherers and national funding networks. Amendment 4 is a necessary step to restore the integrity of that relationship.

Byron Keelin is the President of Freedom Principle MO.