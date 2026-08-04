Somewhere in Missouri on Wednesday morning, a candidate is going to wake up in the bed they’ve barely slept in for a year and realize nobody needs anything from them. No call time. No parade route. No consultant on the other end of the line asking for one more week of money. Just quiet.

That quiet is the hardest part of politics, and nobody warns you about it.

I’m a recovering consultant. I don’t run campaigns anymore, which means I can say all of this without an invoice attached. I worked winning nights and losing nights and a few we weren’t sure about until Thursday, and the two feel far more alike than you’d expect. Both of them lie to you.

The win tells you you’re brilliant, that the plan was genius, that the polling was right all along. Not entirely. Somewhere in there was a break you didn’t earn — a good draw, a bad opponent, a news cycle that turned your way.

The loss tells you you’re finished, that you were never any good at this, that everybody can see it. Also false. I’ve watched the best night of a career get followed by one of the worst, and I’ve watched people get buried on a Tuesday in August and come back to win the thing that actually mattered.

So take the day. If you lost, lick your wounds — really lick them, don’t perform being fine. If you won, bask in it; you’ll want the memory later. But do it on a clock. Then get back to being a person: sleep, eat something that didn’t come from a gas station, apologize to your family, go outside.

Then show back up.

To the winners: Wednesday is when the actual job starts, and it’s a different job. Print out what you promised — the mail piece, the stump speech, the words you said standing in somebody’s living room — and put it in your top desk drawer. Keep the names in that same drawer: the retiree who knocked doors in July, the neighbor who let you stage volunteers in her driveway for a tv shoot, the staffer who worked for less than she was worth. They didn’t sweat so you could win. They sweated because they believed you’d do something with it. That’s why you did this, too, back before it got complicated. It’s time to govern.

One more thing, and it’s the one people learn too late: Missouri is small. The candidate who lost to you Tuesday is someone’s future county coordinator in two years, or a department director in four, or the person whose support you’ll need in the not too distant future. The candidate you worked for and couldn’t get across the line is the same. Nobody goes away in politics. They just change chairs. So be gracious — not as a tactic, although it works as one. Be gracious because they went through the same wringer you did, and it cost them the same things it cost you: the birthdays, the savings, the sleep. Concede like a person. Win like a person. Send the text you don’t have to send.

To everyone who ran: you put your name on a ballot in a country where most people won’t put their name on a comment thread. You let strangers judge your record, your character, sometimes your family, in public. Whatever the number says, that’s a rare kind of nerve, and Missouri needs more of it, not less.

To the young staff: you’ll be tempted to read Tuesday as a verdict on you. It isn’t. Nobody worth working for judges you by a number you didn’t control. They judge you by whether you told the truth in the room, whether you did the unglamorous work nobody was watching, whether you’d be good in the foxhole again. That reputation is the only thing in this business that compounds, and it gets built on your worst night, not your best one.

To the consultants still in it: call the clients who lost. Anybody can call the winners.

To the supporters and volunteers: you knocked doors in August humidity, wrote checks you didn’t have to write, staked a sign in your yard knowing the neighbor’s said something else. There’s no shortcut around you. There never has been.

And let’s say the obvious thing about this ugly, exhausting, expensive process: it’s a miracle. For a few hours on a Tuesday in August, a retired teacher in Cape Girardeau, a warehouse worker in north county and a farmer outside Chillicothe each got exactly one say in who governs them — and each say counted the same. No permission required. No credentials. Nobody had to approve it. Most of human history had nothing like this, and much of the world still doesn’t. It’s ours. It’s unique. It’s great. And it’s most great, not least, when the voters don’t see it your way. A process you only respect when you win isn’t a process — it’s a preference. The whole point is that they get to tell us, and we have to listen.

The cycles keep coming — filing deadlines, open seats, a bill that needs a champion, a school board that needs one decent person willing to run. The people who last aren’t the ones who never lose. They’re the ones still standing on Wednesday, hoarse and hollowed out, asking what’s next.

The sun will come up. It comes up on winners and losers alike, which is either the cruelest or the kindest thing about this business, depending on how your Tuesday went.

Either way: come back.