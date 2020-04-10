Opinion: Research on veteran suicides by firearm must continue

President Trump recently activated the military to help flatten the curve of coronavirus cases in America. Service members on the naval hospital ship USNS Comfort are docked in New York, treating patients and helping to relieve the state’s overwhelmed and stressed healthcare system. This new enemy that we all now know as COVID-19, that both members of the military and civilians on the front lines are fighting, has already taken almost 5,000 lives in New York and has led to nearly 60 deaths in Missouri.

As a veteran, I know that this isn’t the only public health crisis that members of the military are facing right now. Far too many service members have had friends who they served alongside with take their own lives after leaving the military. Instead of this problem getting better, unfortunately, the veteran suicide rate has only increased over the years.

But there is good news in that the number of lost lives may soon be lowered thanks to our leaders in Washington who heard the concerns of service members and their families. Recently, the White House and Congress authorized $25 million to fund research into the leading method of veteran suicides — firearms.

Veteran suicide by firearm is a growing problem and has certainly hit home. Here in Missouri, in 2017 alone, which is when data was last released, 111 veterans lost their lives to suicide by firearm.

While suicides by firearm account for a majority of veteran suicide deaths, they have been largely understudied until now. Prior to this funding, Capitol Hill struggled for years to come up with ways to help lower the rising veteran suicide rate, which has led to over 60,000 lost veteran lives in our country. But now, we may soon be able to pinpoint the problematic sources behind veteran suicides by firearm and have the necessary information to create data-focused solutions.

As a veteran, I am excited about the opportunity and prospect of having new data that could help save the lives of brave former service members who were willing to sacrifice everything to protect us and our freedoms. Our country has a duty and commitment to help them.

While the initial $25 million that was passed out of Washington to fund research into this important issue was an important start, funding for research into veteran suicides by firearm must continue in order to create evidence-based data that will help policymakers reach complete conclusions on how to best solve this pressing crisis that has hurt veteran communities in every state. I know that this is how Congress can help provide real relief to veterans and their families.

With additional research funds secured, our nation will continue on the right path towards ending a national suicide epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands of honorable veterans and torn apart families nationwide. With leaders in Washington, like our own Senator Roy Blunt, our nation can continue funding research into this important issue and help lawmakers and those on the front lines who are conducting this research gain the necessary information to address and solve veteran suicides by firearm.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.