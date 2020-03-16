Coronavirus in Missouri: Where are the positive COVID-19 cases?

Since early March, six Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency and “strongly urge[d]” most gatherings of more than 50 people to be canceled. A national emergency has been declared as well as the global pandemic spreads.

The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” while the disease is called “coronavirus disease 2019,” or “COVID-19.” It can cause severe respiratory illnesses with symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned.

The virus can spread among people through close personal contact or by touching a surface with the virus, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

A total of 170 Missourians have been tested for the disease with only six cases confirmed. No fatalities have occurred yet. Read on for a look at where the positive cases are in the state.

Greene County

Three individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Greene County.

March 12: An individual in their 20s who had recently traveled to Austria

March 14: An individual tested positive in what is believed to be a travel-related case

March 16: An individual who had traveled domestically, according to county health officials

St. Louis County

Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Louis County.

March 7: A woman in her 20s who had recently traveled to Italy (Missouri’s first case)

March 13: An individual in the 50-60 years of age range who traveled domestically, health officials said

Henry County

A patient who had been treated at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton tested positive for coronavirus. The hospital was placed on diversion and advised not to admit new patients.

March 14: A patient who had been treated at a Clinton hospital before being transferred to a different facility

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.