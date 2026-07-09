This summer marked the fourth anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade. Since then, one thing has become clear: when voters have the opportunity to decide for themselves, they choose abortion rights. Kansas rejected an abortion ban. Ohio enshrined abortion rights in its constitution. And in 2024, Missouri voters chose to overturn the state’s abortion ban.

That promise became reality this year when Planned Parenthood in St. Louis resumed providing medication abortion care for the first time in eight years—a victory made possible because thousands of Missourians trusted voters, not politicians, to decide.

Yet Steve Butz has spent his time in Jefferson City doing exactly the opposite.

The lone anti-abortion Democrat in the Missouri House, Butz is now running for one of St. Louis’s State Senate seats while trying to rewrite his record. That’s why Abortion Action Missouri launched ButtOutSteve.com: to give voters the facts about his record—and the opportunity to tell Steve to “Butt Out” of Missourians’ personal health care decisions.

Butz’s recent campaign mailer claims he “voted against the no-exception abortion ban.” But in 2019, Rep. Steve Butz joined House Republicans to vote for HB 126, Missouri’s near-total abortion ban.

In 2025, he voted for HB 195, another abortion ban that would prohibit the very medication abortion care that just resumed in St. Louis this year.

His mailer also claims he “voted to fully fund Planned Parenthood.” But Butz has publicly promoted anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers, donated to them, and benefited from Missouri’s generous tax credits for those donations. These so- called crisis pregnancy centers are completely unregulated and mimic the branding and terminology of actual abortion providers like Planned Parenthood, despite often not having licensed medical staff on site at all.

They often park their mobiles outside Planned Parenthood clinics, targeting their patients, and use fear tactics– including providing misleading and inaccurate information about abortion in an attempt to discourage people from getting the care they are seeking. One of those fake clinics, whose merch he proudly sports on the Capitol grounds, calls for an “abortion- free St. Louis,” on the front page of their website.

A “pro-life” Democrat is still an anti-abortion Democrat. And thanks to politicians like Steve Butz, who refuse to accept the choice Missouri voters made in 2024, voters will once again face an abortion ban on the ballot this November.

I’m confident SD 4 will vote No on 3 in November to protect abortion rights— But abortion isn’t the only issue where Butz is out of step with the district he hopes to represent.

During his time in Jefferson City, Butz repeatedly sided with House Republicans, voting with them 44 times on major issues affecting Missourians.

He voted to take control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department away from the city and return it to politicians in Jefferson City.

He also voted to divert taxpayer dollars from public schools into private school voucher programs that send public money to private schools free to turn students away.

My neighbors, the voters of Senate District 4 have already made their priorities clear. Nearly 80% voted to overturn the abortion ban in 2024. . They support strong public schools, local control, and leaders who reflect their values—not politicians who repeatedly side with Republicans.

Learn more about Steve Butz’s record at ButtOutSteve.com.

Executive director, Abortion Action Missouri