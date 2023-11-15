Press Release: American Dream PAC Launches Hard-Hitting Digital Attack on Jay Ashcroft for Quitting On Pro-Life Movement

Jefferson City, MO – American Dream PAC today announced a release of a new digital ad called “Quitter.” The digital ad targets Jay Ashcroft for promising he would quit his job if abortion rights were passed in Missouri.

As a part of its early media strategy, American Dream PAC is illustrating to Missouri conservatives that Jay Ashcroft cannot handle the pressures of today’s political landscape and will quit when faced with difficult problems such fighting for pro-life values and other conservative fights.

“When the fight gets tough, especially on the issue of abortion, Missouri conservatives do not quit. They fight back and do not give up. Mike Kehoe is the fighter we need in Jefferson City. A self-made businessman and leader, Mike Kehoe will deliver conservative results for Missouri and not back down like quitter Jay Ashcroft,” said Rich Chrismer, a spokesperson for American Dream PAC.

Click here to watch the full ad.

The full script has been included below.

What if Washington quit at Valley Forge?

What if our soldiers quit at Normandy?

What if America quit when Russia beat us to space?

Americans don’t quit.

We don’t stop until we win.

President Trump, Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt are conservative fighters for Missouri.

…But not Jay Ashcroft, who said he’d ‘have to quit’ if voters pass abortion rights.

If somebody says they’re a quitter, we should believe him.

Mike Kehoe won’t quit on us. Raised by a single mom Mike Kehoe is a self-made businessman and leader.

And Mike Kehoe will never stop fighting to protect innocent life, because Mike Kehoe is a conservative we can count on.