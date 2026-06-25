PULASKI COUNTY, MO — Conservative leader Keith Pritchard has officially announced his candidacy for State Representative in the upcoming Missouri Republican Primary election. Pritchard is running on a platform deeply rooted in integrity, grassroots policies, and economic development with the goal of strengthening our military and community for continued success in the future. Pritchard vows to be the strong and principled voice that Pulaski County needs in Jefferson City.

“Pulaski County deserves leadership that values the importance of our region to Missouri’s economy,” Pritchard stated. “I will represent our community with integrity, uncompromising conservative principles, and unwavering dedication to our military and community.”

With a former 11 year career as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army and a current board member and former State President of the Association of the United States Army, Pritchard has long been an ally for Ft. Leonard Wood and its continued community support. As Chairman of a local bank, he is also a strong advocate of local economic investment and workforce development.

“Ft. Leonard Wood is a staple of our community. We are a region full of active duty, guard, reserve, and veteran military members. I will always fight for the success of our local military infrastructure and ensure that those who risk their lives for our safety, as well as their families, are taken care of.”

Pritchard understands that when farmers and local businesses thrive, the whole region benefits. He supports them with grassroots policies that encourage investment, innovation, and resilience. Equally, He supports students and their education, expanding scholarships, career pathways, and civic engagement so they can grow and contribute to our community. Above all, Pritchard believes every member of our community deserves the opportunity to live the American dream.

Keith Pritchard will appear on the August 4th Republican Primary Ballot. Voters looking to learn more about his principles, campaign platform, or how to get involved are encouraged to visit the official campaign website at KeithPritchardForMissouri.com.