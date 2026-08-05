Join Scott Faughn and special guest Stephanie Bell along with Jake Kroesen, live at 7:00pm as they break down the state’s primary elections and call the races as the numbers come in.
Kelton is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies. He is a native of mid-Missouri and likes to write politics at both the state and federal levels. Kelton joined the Missouri Times in April 2022
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