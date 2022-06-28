Recent Remington poll shows lead for Schmitt in Senate primary

Jefferson City, Mo. — A new survey of likely Republican primary voters conducted by Remington Research Group showed Attorney General Eric Schmitt with a lead in the U.S. Senate primary.

The most recent poll showed Schmitt leading with 25%, former Gov. Eric Greitens with 20% and Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler with 19%.

21% of voters are still undecided. Billy Long, Mark McCloskey, and Dave Schatz make up the last 15%.

A previous poll released in early May showed Schmitt leading with 29%, Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler with 23%, and former Gov. Eric Greitens sinking to 21%. Undecided voters were at 17% while the other candidates in the race took up 10%.

This survey was conducted June 22-23, polling 911 likely voters in the Republican primary. The poll has a margin of error of +/-3% with a 95 percent level of confidence.

The primary election is Aug. 2, with the winner going on to face either Lucas Kunce or Trudy Busch-Valentine, who are competing in the Democratic primary.