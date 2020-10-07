Renew Missouri promotes National Energy Efficiency Day with PSAs

Renew Missouri released a trio of educational videos to promote National Energy Efficiency Day Wednesday.

The public service announcements highlighted the health benefits that energy efficiency can have, including the effect on air quality.

“Extensive research around the country shows that energy efficiency efforts make indoor air quality better and improves health outcomes,” Renew Missouri’s Executive Director James Owen said. “We are hopeful that people will watch these videos and understand how something like energy can play a crucial part in making people healthier and giving them tools to avoid health problems in the future.”

The three promos highlighted what energy efficiency entails, the positive effects it could have on consumers’ health and finances, and programs to help customers increase savings and efficiency.

The first video characterized energy efficiency as the use of technology that performs tasks efficiently while also consuming less energy than a standard device. The clip used LED light bulbs, modern refrigerators, and smart thermostats as examples of ways to increase energy efficiency in homes.

The second clip outlined ways energy efficiency saves consumers money, stating that the average household spends up to 10 percent of its income on utility bills. The video recommended regular replacements for furnace air filters and the use of weather strips on windows as a way to save money by eliminating the need for upgraded equipment.

The final video outlined additional programs to help customers save money, such as the Low-Income Weatherization Assistance Program (LIWAP) and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). These programs allow low-income consumers to receive financial help from contractors and receive energy efficient tools to lower utility costs and improve air quality.

Oct. 7 is the fifth annual National Energy Efficiency Day. The commemorative day is sponsored by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), Advanced Energy Economy, Alliance to Save Energy, Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Regional Energy Efficiency Organizations, among other groups.