Retrospective part three: Sen. Ron Richard

On June 9, 2023 Missouri legend Sen. Ron Richard passed away. In 2018, Sen. Richard sat down and talked with Missouri Times Publisher Scott Faughn to talk about his time in the General Assembly. This is episode three of a four-part series.

In this episode, sixteen-year legislative leader Sen. Ron Richard – the only man in Missouri history to serve as speaker of the Missouri House and president pro tem of the Missouri Senate – reflects on his entry into politics and time in the House.