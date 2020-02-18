Secretaries of state partner to fight election misinformation

Officials Push National, Nonpartisan “#TrustedInfo2020” Initiative

As we gear up for the 2020 elections, voters in both the Show-Me State and the Volunteer State will be flooded with election-related information. This includes anything related to voter registration, polling locations and times, absentee ballots, and other election questions. That’s why Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and I are joining forces along with secretaries of state from across the country to educate voters that election officials are trusted sources for election information.

Anyone has the ability to create and share content through social media, which can allow misinformation and disinformation to quickly spread. This can be detrimental when it comes to election information, as every state has different election procedures, laws, and deadlines. What may seem like a harmless comment, like the wrong Election Day, could ultimately stop an eligible person from voting.

That’s why it’s crucial to turn to election officials when seeking election-related information. As the chief election officials for Missouri and Tennessee and as members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), we encourage everyone to prepare for the upcoming 2020 elections by joining us in support of the #TrustedInfo2020 initiative.

A nonpartisan initiative headed by NASS, #TrustedInfo2020 helps inform the public on the importance of getting credible election information directly from election officials. The goal is to make sure all citizens are properly informed of their state election procedures so they can vote with ease on Election Day.

When trying to find your election officials, we encourage Missourians to visit GoVoteMissouri.com and Tennesseans to visit GoVoteTN.com. Elsewhere, CanIVote.org is a helpful resource. This is a nonpartisan site created by state election officials to help eligible voters figure out where and how to vote.

We are grateful for the support the #TrustedInfo2020 initiative has already received from 31 organizations including: Facebook, Google, Twitter, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. You can help drive this effort by following your election officials’ verified social media accounts and sharing our content featuring the #TrustedInfo2020 hashtag. Follow us on social media in Missouri (@MissouriSOS) and Tennessee (Twitter: @SecTreHargett) for trusted info.

Issues can be divisive, especially political ones. Misinformation can spread. As partners, and as your chief election officials, we encourage you to get registered and turn to us as your trustworthy and reliable sources of election information.

Our country is stronger when Missourians, Tennesseans, and all Americans take part in the democratic process by using trusted election information and making their voice heard on Election Day.