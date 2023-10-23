Senate Republican Caucus releases letter supporting Israel

The Missouri Senate Republican Caucus has released a letter voicing support of Israel amid conflicts in the Middle East.

The letter specifically mentions the October 7 attack on Israel, perpetrated by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The attack resulted in over 1,000 deaths, some of which were American. Hundreds of hostages were also taken.

Hamas has been labeled as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department since 1993.

The senators collectively speak with a message of “unwavering solidarity and support for Israel and its people during these trying times” and denounce the attacks on Israel.

“We are committed to the principles of peace, security, and justice for Israel and its citizens. It is with this commitment that we condemn the recent act of unspeakable horror against Israelis, Americans, and others in Israel, a despicable act that has caused immense suffering and anguish,” the letter states.

The letter also calls upon President Joe Biden to “ recognize and correct his error with his recent payment of $6 billion to Iran”.

The $6 billion that the letter refers to is a payment from the United States to Iran in a hostage exchange deal that was created back in September. Republicans have called for Biden to freeze the payment since Iran is a known military supporter of Hamas.

The letter was signed by all 24 Republican members of the Missouri Senate.

The entire letter can be read here.