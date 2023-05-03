U.S. Senator Roy Blunt joining Husch Blackwell Strategies is latest step in rapid growth

Long-time United States Senator Roy Blunt has joined Husch Blackwell Strategies (HBS) after retiring from the Senate earlier this year.

Senator Blunt will join the team’s Washington D.C. office and serve as Chairman of a new Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group that will provide policy advice, evaluate a client’s government risk, and ensure clients receive insightful support to navigate Washington toward positive outcomes.

However, this is just the latest step in an extraordinary growth path for HBS. The firm’s rapid growth is quickly allowing them to grow into one of the most prominent government affairs firms in the country, at both the state and federal levels.

While the idea of multi-jurisdictional representation is not new, very few have done it to the scale of HBS, and none of them as quickly. Most of HBS’s competitors in this space are in two to five states and maybe have some sort of federal component. HBS is in nine states, plus Washington and they are still growing.

Andy Blunt, the Chairman and Chief Operation Officer of HBS attributes the firm’s success to their hiring strategy. “At the end of the day, our people are what put us over the top. They are amazing advocates and that is recognized in the consistent growth of their client list. We have a vision at HBS, and we have been encouraged that people want to be part of that, but as team members and clients.”

Their state growth strategy has been realized both by starting offices from scratch or acquiring existing firms that want to join HBS. They have achieved some big partnerships in states, and that has really propelled their growth in places like Texas, Colorado, and Arizona.

While they have seen rapid growth, HBS attributes its Missouri roots as its secret to maintaining its core values. “We live and breathe Midwest values and view this as a heartland-based government affairs firm with an amazing Washington office,” said Blunt.

Senator Blunt’s addition to the firm will bring a whole new level of expertise that few other former members of Congress do not have when it comes to legislative strategy.

“The average member of Congress doesn’t do legislative strategy. Until you reach a ranking member or Chair, you’re not really engaged in strategy. How do you manage votes, deal with the struggle of a hard vote, or assemble coalitions to get it passed? No one has as much experience as that as Senator Roy Blunt,” added Chief Executive Officer, Gregg Hartley who served as Blunt’s leadership chief of staff in the House Whip operation.

“When Roy Blunt walks in the door people immediately take notice. He brings a respected career of national public service and a straightforward reputation for making things happen to accomplish significant goals. That is a distinct advantage we can now provide our clients and a certain assuredness of advice you only get from a national leader.”

The decision of Senator Blunt to join HBS to team up with his son seemed like an opportunity too good to turn down.

“The idea of having my dad help us get to the next level in Washington was interesting to everyone. It was one of those things that once you started talking about it, all the initial concerns about working with family went away and we both achieved an immediate comfort level. We both like to build things and that is certainly what we are doing at this firm”, said Andy Blunt. “I would not have envisioned two years ago that our company would be at the level where could really even have this discussion, but we have grown, and the real winners here are our clients, especially our Missouri clients”.

With a career of public service spanning more than four decades as a Greene County elected official, Missouri Secretary of State, President of Southwest Baptist University, Member of Congress, and House Republican Majority Whip. In the United States Senate Blunt served as Vice Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference and led the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration as well as the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health & Human Services, Education & Related Agencies.