Mike Kehoe: Governor Kehoe emerged from the session with a series of significant victories, securing much of the agenda he laid out in his State of the State address. While it comes as little surprise that one of Missouri politics’ most effective salesmen was able to notch major wins, it is particularly notable given the lingering frustrations many senators carried over from the previous session. Kehoe’s ability to navigate those dynamics while still advancing his priorities reinforced both his political skill and continued influence within the Capitol. However, several of these wins are subject to statewide votes. Those may prove to be tougher to win than the legislative ones.

Jon Patterson: Speaker Jon Patterson closed out his final year in the House by once again positioning the chamber as the dominant force in the legislature. Patterson and House leadership secured victory after victory during budget conference negotiations, with negotiators repeatedly siding with House priorities over Senate recommendations. The session further cemented Patterson’s reputation as one of the most effective Speakers of the term limit era. capable of maintaining discipline within the chamber while successfully advancing the House’s agenda.

Senate Democratic Caucus: Senate Democrats remained notably unified throughout the session, successfully slowing the legislative process at key moments and subjecting major pieces of legislation to far more scrutiny than many observers initially expected. Despite operating in the minority, the caucus managed to exert meaningful influence on debate and negotiations while still allowing the chamber to move bills at a workable pace. The real talent to their negotiating this session will be shown if the ballot measure on eliminating the income tax passes the provisions they had inserted in the final ballot language will make a replacement plan revenue neutral.

Tony Luetkemeyer and Cindy O’Laughlin: Senators Luetkemeyer and O’Laughlin demonstrated throughout the session that they could successfully navigate nearly every major deal while still keeping the Senate functioning through a turbulent year. Senate leadership managed to hold the Republican caucus together during several difficult internal fights and, notably, guided the chamber all the way through the final Friday of session, something the Senate has struggled to accomplish in recent years. Their ability to maintain order and keep negotiations moving became one of the defining stories of the session.

Jason Bean: Senator Bean continues to demonstrate a strong ability to move legislation and remains one of Governor Mike Kehoe’s most reliable allies in the Senate. During the session, Bean successfully advanced major priorities including MSHAA reform and key agriculture legislation, further cementing his standing within the chamber.

At the same time, Bean’s influence inside the caucus appears to be growing steadily, with many viewing him as the leading candidate to become the next Senate President Pro Tem. His combination of legislative effectiveness, relationships within the chamber, and alignment with rural Missouri priorities has positioned him as the leading candidate for Senate Pro Tem going into the interim.

The Income Tax Champs: Bishop Davidson and Curtis Trent managed to guide what could become one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in recent Missouri history, assuming voters ultimately approve it. The proposal to phase out the state income tax successfully cleared both chambers despite a rocky start to the session and ultimately passed with comfortable majorities in both the House and Senate.

Credit is due to both lawmakers for navigating the measure through the legislative process well before the chaotic final weeks of session, allowing leadership and Governor Mike Kehoe to secure a significant policy victory. The successful handling of the legislation also demonstrated a notable level of coordination between the chambers on one of the Republican Party’s long-term policy goals.

Ashley Aune: While much of the attention has focused on legislative battles, Ashley Aune has been quietly building the Democratic Party’s political infrastructure. Under her leadership, House Democrats have posted impressive fundraising numbers for a minority caucus in a deeply Republican state and successfully recruited candidates to compete in every House district across Missouri. That organizational effort has helped keep Democrats competitive and positioned the caucus to capitalize on future opportunities.

Dirk Deaton: House Budget Chair Dirk Deaton closed out his tenure by securing yet another major victory for the House in the budget process. Working alongside Speaker Jon Patterson, Deaton helped solidify the House’s dominance over the Senate during negotiations, with House priorities repeatedly prevailing during conference discussions.

Perhaps most impressively, Deaton managed to maintain that leverage without provoking major backlash from the upper chamber, a balancing act that requires both political discipline and a strong grasp of legislative dynamics. By the end of his time as budget chair, Deaton had firmly established himself as one of the most effective fiscal strategists in the building.

Sandy Crawford: Senator Crawford closed out the year as one of the Legislature’s most effective floor managers, handling and successfully passing a large share of the legislation ultimately headed to the Governor’s desk. Throughout her time in the Senate, Crawford has built a reputation as a dependable and highly capable legislator who understands both policy and the mechanics of moving bills through the chamber.

As she nears the end of her Senate tenure, Crawford is likely to leave behind a legacy as one of the more effective lawmakers in the building, particularly when it came to shepherding complex legislation across the finish line.

Jamie Burger: The Bootheel’s resident charmer put together an impressive session, notching several notable legislative victories along the way. Burger successfully guided a major tort reform measure through the Senate.

Beyond individual policy wins, Burger has continued to establish himself as a dependable team player within the majority caucus while steadily building relationships throughout the chamber. His combination of effectiveness, personality, and collegiality has made him one of the more well-liked members of the Senate.

Brad Hudson: Senator Hudson put together a notably strong session this year, continuing to build momentum early in his Senate career. His elevation to Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee marked a significant achievement for a relatively new member of the chamber and signaled growing trust from leadership.

Hudson also successfully advanced major pro-life legislation through the Born Alive bill while continuing to handle responsibilities presiding over the dais when called upon. Taken together, the session reinforced the perception that Hudson is on a strong upward trajectory within the Senate Republican caucus.

Kurtis Gregory: Senator Kurtis Gregory further established himself as a serious and increasingly influential figure during this session, helping carry several consequential pieces of legislation through the Senate. Gregory played a key role in advancing agriculture tax credit measures and legislation tied to critical mineral development, both issues with significant long-term implications for rural Missouri and the state’s economic future.

David Gregory: The passage of the Intoxicating Cannabinoid Control Act represented not only a major win for MoCann Trade, but also a significant victory for freshman Senator David Gregory, who successfully shepherded the legislation to the Governor’s desk after similar efforts stalled during the previous session.

Gregory has continued to demonstrate considerable legislative effectiveness early in his Senate career. In addition to the ICCA, he has played a leading role in advancing the Missouri Rangers proposal and multiple public safety measures. Taken together, those victories have positioned Gregory as one of the more impactful freshmen in the chamber and marked a strong start to his first term in the Missouri Senate.

MoCann Trade: MoCann scored a major victory this year with the passage of the Intoxicating Cannabinoid Control Act. The legislation represented one of the most significant policy wins for Missouri’s marijuana industry since legalization and was welcomed not only by licensed cannabis operators but also by many in law enforcement.

The bill’s passage marked a significant shift toward tighter oversight of the hemp-derived cannabinoid market and reinforced the growing political influence of Missouri’s regulated cannabis industry.

Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs): Contrary to some narratives surrounding the issue, supporters of video lottery terminals did not necessarily “lose” this session. Many legislators, lobbyists, and consultants entered the year understanding that passing VLT legislation would be an uphill battle. While no legislation ultimately crossed the finish line, the issue itself remains very much alive.

Senator O’Laughlin and AG Hanaway may have succeeded in slowing the industry’s momentum for legal clarity, but they did not eliminate it. In fact, the creation of the Senate’s special committee on gaming could ultimately serve as an important institutional precedent for future Senate leaders who may be more favorable toward gaming expansion.

Solar Energy: At the beginning of session, Missouri’s solar industry faced what many viewed as a serious threat amid discussions of a potential moratorium that could have hindered the state’s competitiveness in the growing solar market. By the end of session, however, those proposals had largely stalled out.

Instead, the debate appeared to strengthen support for solar development in parts of rural Missouri, where many landowners framed the issue through the lens of private property rights. As session concluded, Missouri’s solar industry appeared to be in a far stronger position than many observers initially anticipated.

Mayors Cara Spencer and Quinton Lucas: The mayors of Missouri’s two largest cities emerged from the session with a significant policy victory following the defeat of the firefighter collective bargaining legislation in the House. The bill’s failure preserves the leverage local governments currently hold in labor negotiations and avoids a major shift in the balance of power between city halls and public employee unions.

That said, few expect the issue to disappear. The unions that backed the legislation invested substantial political capital in the effort and are likely to remain active on the issue moving forward, including getting involved in the races of those who had a hand in stopping the legislation.