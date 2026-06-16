Amazon announced Tuesday it will invest $10 billion to construct a new data center campus in Montgomery County, a project state and local officials say will create hundreds of permanent jobs and position Missouri as a growing hub for digital infrastructure.

The project, unveiled during a press conference with state leaders, local officials, utility representatives and economic development partners, is expected to create approximately 400 direct jobs and thousands of construction jobs while generating significant economic activity through infrastructure investments and long-term operations.

County officials estimate the development will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new property tax revenue over the next 25 years.

“This investment represents more than a major investment in Missouri’s future, it represents new opportunities for Montgomery County and the surrounding region,” Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement.

Amazon currently employs more than 10,000 people across Missouri through its network of fulfillment centers, sortation facilities, delivery stations and Whole Foods Market locations.

Company officials said the new campus is intended to meet growing global demand for cloud computing infrastructure while expanding Amazon’s presence in the state.

“Today’s announcement reflects what we’ve learned over those years: that when you show up as a real partner, listen to the community, and invest for the long term, everyone benefits,” said David Zapolsky, Amazon’s chief global affairs and legal officer.

As part of the project, Amazon announced more than $7 million in community investments, including $3 million to support Montgomery County emergency dispatch services, more than $1 million for a new gathering space at the county fairgrounds and an additional $3 million for community programs. The company is also launching a $150,000 community grant fund for local projects.

State officials highlighted provisions of Senate Bill 4, approved earlier this year, which requires the Missouri Public Service Commission to establish utility rates for large energy users, including data centers, that reflect the costs associated with serving those customers.

Amazon said it will pay the full cost of connecting the data center campus to the electric grid through Ameren Missouri and will not receive incentives or discounted electric rates for utility service.

The company also announced a partnership with agricultural technology firm Arable Labs aimed at improving irrigation efficiency and reducing groundwater use. Officials estimate the initiative could reduce water consumption by up to 100 million gallons.

Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Michelle Hataway said the project demonstrates the state’s ability to attract large-scale investments through partnerships among local leaders, utilities and economic development organizations.

Local officials said the project is expected to create new opportunities for businesses, schools and workforce development while supporting future growth throughout the region.