LEE’S SUMMIT, MO — Today, State Representative and House Speaker Dr. Jon Patterson announced a powerful wave of key organizational and legislative endorsements for his campaign to represent Missouri’s 8th Senate District in Jackson County.

Showcasing his broad appeal across law enforcement, healthcare professionals, economic advocates, and regional leaders, Patterson has united a coalition dedicated to keeping the district safe, economically vibrant, and strong.

The key organization and grassroots endorsements include:

Missouri Fraternal Order of Police

Americans for Prosperity

Missouri State Medical Association

Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City

“I am incredibly honored to have the backing of the frontline professionals who keep our communities safe and healthy, as well as the advocacy groups fighting to lower the cost of living for working families,” said Speaker Patterson. “In the Senate, I will continue to champion a stronger economy, backing the blue, and defending Jackson County taxpayers from soaring property taxes.”

Many figures from Jackson County have also endorsed Speaker Patterson, including, Carson Ross, Gary Dusenberg, Jeff Grisamore, Dale Carter, Bill Haley, Sean Smith, and Tom Lovell.

In addition to state-level advocacy groups, Speaker Patterson has secured the unified backing of l ocal State Representatives: Josh Hurlbert (HD-08), Mike Steinmeyer (HD-20), Ron Fowler (HD-31), Jeff Coleman (HD-32), Carolyn Caton (HD-33), and Bill Irwin (HD-55).

This massive display of support positions Patterson as the definitive frontrunner to win this highly competitive Jackson County seat. A general surgeon raised in Jackson County, Patterson currently serves as the Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives.