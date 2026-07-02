For more than four decades, Bill McKenna helped shape Jefferson County and the state, not only as a legislator, but as a civic leader, educator, and tireless advocate for his community.

McKenna, the former Missouri Senate President Pro Tem whose career of public service extended from the Capitol to Jefferson College and countless local organizations, died over the weekend. He was 79.

Throughout his career, McKenna earned a reputation as a consensus builder and statesman, serving in the Missouri House and Senate before leading the upper chamber as President Pro Tem during the 89th General Assembly. Beyond elected office, he chaired Jefferson Memorial Hospital, led Jefferson College as president, and devoted himself to civic organizations that improved education, transportation, and economic development throughout Jefferson County.

During his legislative career, McKenna served on numerous committees overseeing transportation, budget, administration, rules, corrections, and gubernatorial appointments. His work focused on issues including road safety, economic development, education, and improving the quality of life for Missourians.

One of McKenna’s signature accomplishments was helping establish the Coalition for Highway Safety, a citizen-led organization that successfully advocated for construction of the new four-lane Highway 21 to replace the dangerous stretch of road long known as “Blood Alley.” The coalition’s work not only transformed one of Jefferson County’s most dangerous roadways but also helped elevate the priority of other transportation improvement projects throughout the region.

Outside the Capitol, McKenna remained deeply involved in civic life. He served as chairman of the board and president of the Missouri 1st Vote Foundation, a volunteer organization dedicated to encouraging high school students to register to vote and become more involved in the election process. He also served as chairman of the Board of Jefferson Memorial Hospital, on the Board of Directors of the Jefferson College Foundation, was a member of the Arts Council Trust Fund Board of Trustees, and was a past president of the Jefferson County Growth and Development Association.

Following his legislative service, McKenna joined Jefferson College as an administrator before later serving as the institution’s president. He retired in the spring of 2005 after helping guide the college through a period of continued growth.

The news of McKenna’s passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from current and former public officials, transportation leaders, and members of Missouri’s business community, many of whom reflected on a career defined by service, humility, and a commitment to improving Jefferson County and the state of Missouri.

Ryan McKenna said his family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support following his father’s passing.

“I want to thank the many people who have reached out with kindness and empathy, which I believe were my dad’s best attributes,” McKenna said.

Ryan said that even in his final days, his father remained focused on serving others. One of Bill McKenna’s last passions was helping raise funds for Caritas House in Festus, a project he hoped would become a reality.

While Bill McKenna’s public career touched countless lives, Ryan said what meant the most to his father was much closer to home.

“He was most proud of his family,” Ryan said. “He also found great purpose in delivering Meals on Wheels for nearly 2 decades with my stepmom, Debbie. Serving others wasn’t just something he did in public office, it was simply who he was.”

Gov. Mike Kehoe reflected on McKenna’s legacy and decades of service to Missouri.

“Claudia and I were saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend, Mr. Bill McKenna, over the weekend,”He added, “Bill honorably served the citizens of Jefferson County in the Missouri House and Senate before serving on the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. I was proud to serve with Bill on the Commission and saw firsthand his leadership, character, and love for our state. He will be dearly missed by many.”

Scott Faughn, publisher of the Missouri Times, said McKenna embodied the qualities of a public servant whose legacy extended well beyond his years in elected office.

“Bill McKenna was everything a public servant should be,” Faughn said. “He was kind, funny, and deeply respectful of the institution of the Missouri Senate, while never losing sight of the people he served. Everyone along the Highway 67 corridor has benefited from his leadership and bold thinking. The state of Missouri is better because Bill McKenna served it.”

John Bardgett, a longtime friend of McKenna’s, remembered him as a man whose character matched his record of public service.

“Bill was truly a man above men,” Bardgett said. “His humility, humor, genuine kindness, and love of life were second to none. I don’t know that I’ve ever met a kinder man or someone who so consistently brought a smile to those around him. He was the epitome of a good friend, and his life had a positive impact on so many people. He will be deeply missed.”

Former Gov. Jay Nixon also remembered McKenna for the example he set for generations of Missouri public servants.

“Bill McKenna was an honest, fair minded and fun leader. He knew JeffCo better than anyone, and his role model of service carried on to his son Ryan. He will be dearly missed.”

Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, who represents much of the Senate district McKenna once served, said his commitment to Jefferson County left a lasting legacy.

“Bill McKenna was a tireless public servant committed to improving the lives of those who called Jefferson County home,” Coleman said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family as they mourn the loss of their loved one. May he rest in peace.”

Rep. Phil Amato pointed to one of McKenna’s earliest legislative accomplishments as an example of the lasting impact he had on Jefferson County.

“In 1989, Bill McKenna passed legislation allowing school district boundaries to be used in the formation of library districts,” Amato said. “After it passed, voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition L, paving the way for the Northwest and Fox/Windsor library districts. Because of that legislation, generations of children in northern Jefferson County have had greater educational opportunities and a better chance at success.”

Amato said McKenna’s influence only grew as he continued his public service, eventually serving in the Missouri Senate and as President Pro Tem.

“To me, Bill McKenna was the pure definition of a true statesman,” Amato said. “He always put Jefferson County, Missouri’s seventh-largest county, and its people first. His legacy will live on through the institutions he helped build and the countless lives he touched.”

Former State Rep. Jim Avery, who is seeking to represent much of the district McKenna once served in the State Senate, reflected on the former Senate leader’s lasting impact on Jefferson County and the Missouri Senate.

“Bill was one of the last true statesmen in Missouri, the kind of leader who could work with people on both sides of the aisle and get things done,” Avery said. “The kind of statesmanship we once knew probably ended when Bill’s son, Ryan, left the Senate. Ryan learned so much from his dad. Bill knew how to fight for the people of his district, deliver results, and do it without making enemies. He will be greatly missed.”

Ron Leone, executive director of the Missouri Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association, said McKenna’s influence reached far beyond politics.

“My friend Bill McKenna was one of the finest people and most naturally gifted public servants I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with,” Leone said. “His gifts and compassion directly and positively impacted millions of people, and he will be sorely missed.”

Born in St. Louis, McKenna attended St. Louis University High School before earning both a Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s degree in public administration from Southeast Missouri State University.

He is survived by his two children, Lisa and Ryan and three stepchildren Jennifer, Janine, and Joe.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 555 Bailey Road, in Crystal City. A reception will follow at The Marquee on Main, 516 Bailey Road, in Crystal City. Memorials may be made to the Caritas House of Festus at Catholic Charities Housing, PO Box 952393, St. Louis, 63195-2393, or at give.ccstl.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.

Jake Kroesen serves as the Editor of the Missouri Times. He hails from Independence, Missouri and enjoys all things Jackson County. A graduate of UCM, he obtained his degree in Political Science.