A Missouri public university spent more than two decades educating executives who would go on to lead some of China’s most strategically important state-owned companies, including firms now at the center of Beijing’s military-industrial complex, according to a new watchdog report.

The report, Heartland for Hire, alleges Missouri State University operated an MBA and Executive MBA program beginning in 2001 that trained more than 1,500 Chinese government officials, Communist Party cadres and state-owned enterprise executives. Among those identified are employees connected to Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the state-owned aerospace giant designated by the U.S. Defense Department as a Chinese military company, as well as executives affiliated with other Chinese firms now subject to U.S. sanctions or export restrictions.

Released by geopolitical research firm Strategy Risks, the report argues the Springfield university became part of a Chinese government-directed leadership development pipeline, with participants allegedly recruited and selected by Chinese government agencies and state-owned enterprises rather than through Missouri State’s traditional admissions process.

Under Beijing’s Guidance?

According to the report, the partnership traces its origins to 1999 when China’s State Economic and Trade Commission sought American universities capable of providing MBA education to Communist Party managers. Missouri State and Ohio’s Wright State University were ultimately selected, with the programs formally launching in 2001.

The report contends the program differed significantly from a traditional international student exchange.

Rather than individual students applying directly to Missouri State, Chinese government ministries, Communist Party organizations and state-owned enterprises allegedly recruited, screened and selected participants before sending them to Springfield in organized cohorts. The report states candidates were assembled by Chinese government institutions and prepared before arriving in Missouri.

Strategy Risks argues this meant the Chinese Communist Party, not Missouri State, effectively controlled admissions into the program.

Chinese recruitment materials cited in the report describe applicants being selected through government agencies, provincial authorities and state-owned enterprises. Some notices reportedly required candidates to demonstrate ideological commitment to Communist Party principles and receive approval through party channels before studying abroad.

The report also alleges participants received admissions accommodations unavailable to typical MBA applicants, including waived English-language testing requirements and alternative admissions procedures.

China’s New Industrial Elite

The report identifies graduates who later rose into leadership positions across China’s defense-industrial base.

Among the most prominent examples is Aviation Industry Corporation of China, better known as AVIC. The state-owned aerospace conglomerate manufactures many of China’s premier military aircraft, including the J-20 stealth fighter, Y-20 military transport aircraft, military helicopters and unmanned aerial systems. The U.S. Department of Defense has designated AVIC as a Chinese military company, while the Treasury Department has restricted American investment in the company.

According to the report, more than 100 finance executives from AVIC-affiliated entities had completed Missouri State’s MBA program by 2015. The report identifies several by name, including Yu Daoyuan, who earned an MBA from Missouri State before later becoming Party Secretary and Chairman of AVIC International Financial Leasing; Xu Junfang, an MBA graduate who served as chief accountant for AVIC’s Chengdu unmanned aerial systems subsidiary; and Song Guiqi, an Executive MBA graduate whose career included leadership roles at AVIC-affiliated aviation and defense organizations.

Beyond AVIC, the report also identifies Fan Jun, an MBA graduate who went on to become Party Secretary and Chairman of Hualu Holdings Group, a major state-owned enterprise in Shandong Province and a member of the Shandong Provincial Political Consultative Conference. It further cites graduates who later became senior executives at iFLYTEK, the Chinese artificial intelligence company sanctioned by the U.S. Commerce Department over its alleged role in surveillance programs targeting Uyghur Muslims, as well as executives at Jianshe Industry Group, a subsidiary of China South Industries Group, one of China’s largest state-owned defense conglomerates.

Questions over funding

One of the report’s most contentious allegations centers on who paid for the program.

Strategy Risks cites Chinese government recruiting materials that describe a cost-sharing arrangement in which the Chinese government covered half of each student’s tuition, students paid roughly one-quarter, and the remaining quarter was subsidized by what the documents describe as American government support. Based on that formula, the report estimates U.S. taxpayer support could have amounted to roughly $27,000 per student and potentially reached tens of millions of dollars over the life of the program.

The report also examines the role of the International Management Education Center, or IMEC, an intermediary organization that allegedly handled financial transactions between Chinese state entities and Missouri State. According to Strategy Risks, university research administration records show Missouri State requested more than $18 million in funding from IMEC between fiscal years 2007 and 2020. However, the report says public records do not clearly establish who controlled IMEC, how it was governed, or what relationship it maintained with Chinese state institutions.

Missouri State disputes report

Missouri State University rejected the report’s central conclusions, arguing its international business program has been mischaracterized.

In a statement provided after the report’s release, the university said no taxpayer dollars were used to fund the MBA or Executive MBA program and emphasized that students completed what it described as “a conventional business curriculum.” University officials also noted participants were required to comply with all U.S. State Department visa regulations and said there had been no evidence of espionage, intellectual property theft, false affiliations, misconduct or harassment connected to the program.

The university further disputed claims that public funds subsidized the program, directly contradicting the report’s interpretation of Chinese recruiting documents.

Growing political pressure

The report comes after years of congressional investigations into the Chinese Communist Party’s influence on American higher education. Lawmakers have examined research partnerships, talent recruitment programs, Confucius Institutes and other ties between U.S. universities and Chinese government-linked entities.

Whether the report prompts legislative action remains to be seen. But it arrives at a time when concerns over the CCP’s influence on American colleges and universities are at their highest point in years, and is likely to renew questions about Missouri State’s longstanding partnerships in China and whether greater oversight of foreign academic relationships is needed.

Jake Kroesen serves as the Editor of the Missouri Times. He hails from Independence, Missouri and enjoys all things Jackson County. A graduate of UCM, he obtained his degree in Political Science.