The only thing worse than a career politician is a failed career politician—a chronic campaigner, if you will. They never actually win; they just pop up every election cycle demanding your attention. Like a slot machine, you put in your donation (or vote) and POOF! It’s gone! You get nothing in return.

We have three prime examples of these chronic campaigners in our upcoming Republican primaries: Kenneth Abram in St. Louis County, Tina Goodrick in St. Joe, and Thomas Ross in Joplin.

Combined, these habitual candidates have run eight failed campaigns for public office and burned through more money than many Missourians make in a year.

But beyond being a bad personal investment for voters, perennial politicians do serious harm to the conservative cause as a whole.

Wasted Dollars: Every check written to a vanity campaign is money starved from a viable conservative who could actually flip a seat or hold a competitive district.

Burned-out Volunteers: Good folks who want to make a difference get roped into knocking doors for a candidate who is mathematically doomed. When that candidate inevitably loses once again, those demoralized grassroots volunteers often permanently walk away from the process.

Political Baggage: Instead of having a strong contender in the General Election, Republicans are left with an unelectable candidate voters have already rejected at least once before. This makes us weak—and it costs us seats in the Missouri legislature.

If we want a state government packed with capable conservative fighters, we have to stop backing these chronic campaigners and see them for what they really are: perpetual losers.

It is time for conservative grassroots voters to be ruthless in our vetting. We must ask the tough questions before we cast our ballots this August: Have you run before? Why did you lose? What is your realistic path to winning this time?

If they can’t provide a data-driven answer, keep your checkbook closed and your vote securely protected. The conservative cause simply cannot afford any more perpetual losers here in Missouri.

Kristi Green serves as the Vice Chair of the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee.