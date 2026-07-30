Whiteman Air Force Base has been identified as the sole candidate location for the Air Force Reserve Command’s F-15E Strike Eagle mission, a significant milestone that would preserve the future of the 442nd Fighter Wing as the Air Force phases out the A-10 aircraft.

Congressman Mark Alford announced Wednesday that the Department of the Air Force approved the enterprise definition, site survey criteria, and candidate location for the F-15E basing action, making Whiteman the only location under consideration for the mission.

If finalized, the transition would bring 24 F-15E Strike Eagles to Whiteman Air Force Base and preserve one of the Air Force Reserve’s combat-coded fighter wings. Aircraft are currently expected to begin arriving in fiscal year 2031.

Alford called the announcement the culmination of years of advocacy by military leaders, elected officials, and the surrounding community.

“This is more than four years of nonstop hard work, persistence, and determination, and against all odds, it paid off,” Alford said.

Before taking office, Alford said he frequently heard concerns from Airmen, veterans, and local residents about the future of the 442nd Fighter Wing as the Air Force prepared to retire the A-10 mission.

“They told me about the uncertainty surrounding the A-10 mission,” Alford said. “They made it clear that this was not just about an aircraft, it was about protecting a mission, a workforce, and a community.”

Since arriving in Congress, Alford said securing a replacement mission for the 442nd became one of his priorities. His office worked with Air Force leadership, military advocates, community leaders, and members of the House Armed Services Committee to advocate for maintaining a fighter mission at Whiteman.

The Department of the Air Force said the basing action is part of a broader effort to modernize the fighter force, increase fighter capacity, and replace aging aircraft with a sustainable platform.

Alford said the decision protects both national security and the economic impact the installation has across west-central Missouri.

“This decision saves the 442nd,” Alford said. “It saves countless jobs for our Airmen, our civilian workforce, and the surrounding communities. It keeps families here in Missouri. And, most importantly, it ensures the proud tradition of excellence at Whiteman Air Force Base continues.”

He also thanked Air Force leadership, Air Force Reserve Command, Gov. Mike Kehoe, Missouri state senators, and Whiteman personnel for supporting the effort.

“I want to sincerely thank the leaders throughout the Department of the Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, Governor Kehoe for bringing this matter to President Trump’s attention, Missouri’s State Senators for their efforts, and the many Whiteman Air Force Base Airmen who took the time to give their concerns and help make this mission possible,” Alford said.

The Air Force’s decision identifies Whiteman as the recommended location for the F-15E mission, with the planned transition intended to provide an economical and operationally effective replacement for the retiring A-10 fleet.

“This is a new chapter for Whiteman Air Force Base, but it is built on the same foundation of excellence that has defined the 442nd for generations,” Alford said. “The mission continues.”

Jake Kroesen serves as the Editor of the Missouri Times. He hails from Independence, Missouri and enjoys all things Jackson County. A graduate of UCM, he obtained his degree in Political Science.