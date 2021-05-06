David Barklage to plead not guilty in personal tax case

Veteran political consultant David Barklage is expected to plead not guilty in his personal tax case. Barklage was indicted on a felony tax charge in April regarding his personal income.

According to the indictment, Barklage allegedly failed to report $443,633 in income from 2012-2014. He owes $151,843 in taxes, the indictment said.

Barklage is represented by the prestigious Wampler & Passanise firm which confirmed he would “soon” enter a plea of not guilty in court.

“Mr. Barklage maintains his innocence throughout this process,” the firm said in a statement. “We look forward to reviewing the Federal Government’s evidence regarding Mr. Barklage’s personal taxes.”

The issue at hand stems from his personal tax filings not those of his business entities. During the time period covered under the indictment, Barklage was the full owner of The Barklage Company and had a 50 percent partnership in Barklage and Knodell. He allegedly failed to report $111,500; $64,464; and $33,535 for work on a political campaign from 2012-2014. Additionally, he did not report $30,000 for lobbying work and $122,580 from an independent media producer during that time period, according to the indictment.

Barklage, a longtime Republican consultant known since the 1990s for being one of the top strategists in the state has, however, never been renowned for his business acumen. Yet that has not stopped him from advising nearly every major Republican in Missouri.

One longtime Republican former staffer and operative told The Missouri Times: “It is a tax issue; it doesn’t change the fact that he is literally a genius in the room. He has a phone full of friends and a long list of clients who aren’t running scared today because we all know that he is just as disorganized as he is brilliant. He will be just fine.”

The case is assigned to the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri.