DHSS reports higher pregnancy-related mortality rates in Black community

Women in the Black community faced a high disparity in pregnancy-related death rates in 2017, according to a new report released by Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

According to the report’s findings, Black women were four times more likely to die within a year of pregnancy compared to white women. They also faced a higher rate of severe maternal morbidity than white mothers, for a rate of 213 per 100,000 live births compared to 92 per 100,000 live births. Women on Medicaid were also found to have much higher mortality rates than those on private health insurance, with the report finding that they were five times more likely to die within a year of pregnancy.

The report, which covered data on maternal deaths from 2017, was compiled by the Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review (PAMR) board. The data covered the contributing factors and timing of pregnancy-related and pregnancy-associated deaths of the 60 women who died in Missouri while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy in 2017.

“We are incredibly appreciative for the work that the PAMR board has accomplished,” DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said in a statement. “It is extremely important to understand what can be done to protect the health of our mothers and babies and we are committed to working with partners in the state to decrease our maternal mortality rate.”

The report found that the pregnancy-related mortality ratio (PRMR) for Missouri in 2017 was 26 deaths per 100,000 live births. The data showed the leading cause of death was cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood throughout the body, which caused 26 percent of pregnancy-related deaths. It also found that substance abuse disorder caused 44 percent of pregnancy-associated and 16 percent of pregnancy-related deaths, and mental health conditions were the contributing factor in 27 percent of pregnancy-associated and 16 percent of pregnancy-related deaths.

The other top causes of death by injury were vehicle crashes. The report found in 85 percent of those crashes, the mother was not wearing a seat belt. Other leading factors in maternal deaths were overdoses and poisonings.

The report found that 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths in 2017 were preventable.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but through addressing the issues identified by the PAMR board, the state of Missouri will be able to decrease our rate of maternal mortality, while simultaneously improving those situations related to this issue,” said PAMR Coordinator Ashlie Otto.

The report also included a set of recommendations, including standardized practices and procedures throughout the state’s health care system, increased screenings for depression, anxiety, and substance abuse, along with increased education, Medicaid coverage, and other aspects of maternal healthcare.

The board is continuing to review cases and will publish its findings on data from 2018 and 2019 once it has finished its review, according to DHSS.

Read the full report here.