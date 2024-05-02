Opinion: Safeguarding Workplace Freedom

Jeremy Cady’s op-ed, “UAW brings its bad faith bargaining to Missouri,” highlights concerns that Missouri auto workers at the Toyota facility in Troy should consider as the union organizes its campaign there.

Cady rightly points out that the UAW’s strike in Michigan last year resulted in workers losing out on a staggering $500 million in wages that can’t be recovered. Moreover, since the strike, the Big Three automakers have announced 18,000 layoffs due to the UAW’s unreasonable and unaffordable demands. Tragically, Ford has publicly stated that it must now contemplate expanding operations outside the U.S. instead of within it.

In other words, the UAW’s supposed “victory” against the Big Three led to lost wages, lost jobs, and a diminished future for workers. It’s no wonder that every international automaker’s unionized facility in the U.S. eventually shut down.

Troy workers should be concerned that they may not be getting the full picture about the UAW. For instance, the union’s largest expense over the last decade was hotel costs – over $65 million. It spent $7.5 million at restaurants and $1.5 million on country clubs. Is this how Troy workers want their union dues spent? They need to be aware of how the union spends its money.

Missouri workers face a significant decision about their future. I sincerely hope they can make it in an environment of transparency and fairness.