Opinion: The Toyota Way

Missouri’s economic landscape has witnessed a remarkable transformation, thanks to the enduring presence of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Missouri (TMMMO). As the state continues to navigate the ever-evolving terrain of industry and employment, it’s imperative to acknowledge the pivotal role Toyota plays in fueling growth, fostering employment, and bolstering community welfare.

Few people could have predicted when Jesse Bodine founded Bodine Pattern Company in St. Louis in 1912 that today over a hundred years later, his company now under the Toyota brand would manufacture 2.6 million cylinder heads per year, employing more than a thousand hard working Missourians. Now, Toyota is a cornerstone of economic stability and prosperity for Missouri. The impact of Toyota’s investments reverberates through the state, creating a ripple effect of job creation, innovation, and community enrichment.

One of the most compelling aspects of Toyota’s contribution to Missouri is its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality jobs with competitive wages and benefits. With a starting wage of $21.25 per hour for production team members and $33 per hour for skilled team members, Toyota sets a standard of excellence in the realm of employment. Toyota has increased Troy plant workers’ wages twice annually for the past 13 years and their top production and skilled team members wages have increased 29% over the past two years. The recent increase in wages further underscores Toyota’s dedication to ensuring the well-being of its workforce.

The plant has increased workers’ wages twice annually for the past 13 years and their top production and skilled team members wages have increased 29% over the past two years.

Moreover, Toyota’s investment milestones tell the story of continuous growth and reinvestment in Missouri’s economic ecosystem. From substantial financial injections into production facilities to pioneering initiatives in renewable energy, Toyota’s footprint in Missouri is not just about making cars—it’s about building a sustainable future. The $109 million investment to support cylinder head production, coupled with initiatives like the installation of a $1.7 million solar panel array, exemplify Toyota’s proactive approach towards environmental stewardship and technological advancement.

Beyond its economic contributions, Toyota’s impact extends deep into the heart of Missouri communities. Through philanthropic endeavors and community outreach programs, Toyota exemplifies corporate citizenship at its finest. From supporting healthcare initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic to investing in educational programs for the youth, Toyota’s commitment to social responsibility is ingrained in its corporate DNA.

As Missouri charts its course towards sustained prosperity, it’s imperative to recognize the indispensable role of businesses like Toyota in driving economic growth. Toyota’s success story in

Missouri is not just about manufacturing cylinder heads—it’s about building communities, empowering workers, and forging a path towards a brighter future.

As we celebrate Toyota’s contributions to Missouri’s prosperity, let us also acknowledge Toyota, Missouri has found not just an automotive parts manufacturer, but a steadfast ally in its journey towards economic excellence.