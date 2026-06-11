Government affairs firm HBS announced the addition of Andrew Fisher as a principal on its federal affairs team, bringing to the firm experience from both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Capitol Hill.

Fisher most recently served as chief of staff for the Farm Production and Conservation mission area at the United States Department of Agriculture. The division oversees the Farm Service Agency, Risk Management Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service, which administer many of the federal programs relied upon by agricultural producers.

According to HBS, Fisher’s responsibilities at USDA included policy development, congressional engagement, regulatory implementation and communications. During his tenure, he worked on implementation efforts related to disaster assistance programs, risk management initiatives and other federal agricultural programs.

Prior to his service at USDA, Fisher worked as a legislative assistant for Mitch McConnell and former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. He also held positions with the National Pork Producers Council and the congressional offices of Sam Graves and Kristi Noem. During the first Trump administration, Fisher served as a policy advisor and confidential assistant within USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation mission area.

A native of Missouri, Fisher grew up on a hog operation and has a background in cattle production. He earned a degree in agricultural economics from the University of Missouri.

HBS said Fisher will work with the firm’s federal clients on issues before Congress and federal agencies, including agricultural policy, farm programs, crop insurance and disaster assistance.

Founded in 2018 by Andy Blunt and Gregg Hartley, HBS operates offices in multiple states and maintains federal, state government affairs and public affairs practices. The firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group is led by former Senator Roy Blunt.