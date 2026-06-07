Jake Kroesen is joined by former Lee Summit Mayor Bill Baird. On the panel, Jake is joined by attorney Adam Sommer, Representative Kemp Strickler, candidate Matt Sergent and candidate John Martin.
Jake Kroesen is joined by former Lee Summit Mayor Bill Baird. On the panel, Jake is joined by attorney Adam Sommer, Representative Kemp Strickler, candidate Matt Sergent and candidate John Martin.
Government affairs firm HBS announced
Jake Kroesen is joined by former Lee Summit Mayor Bill Baird.
The primary field in the newly created CD5 was a little slow to develop, but most of the court battles are over and the newly drawn more Republican friendly district will most likely be the district this race is fought in.
Scott Faughn is joined by Jack Cardetti, Sharon Jones, Jonathan Ratliff and Bryce Beal.
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In a separate but related
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U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt added
The primary field in the newly created CD5 was a little slow to develop, but most of the court battles are over and the newly drawn more Republican friendly district will most likely be the district this race is fought in.
PARKVILLE, MO – Local business owner Jerry Hickey has launched his bid for Missouri House District 12 in Platte County.
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