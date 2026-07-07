Jordan Valley Health announced Tuesday it will launch a mobile clinic initiative in North St. Louis City and County to provide primary and acute medical care to Medicaid recipients and underinsured patients affected by recent disruptions in local health care services.

The first mobile clinic is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bayer YMCA, located at 5555 Page Blvd. in St. Louis. Additional clinic dates, locations and available services are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

According to Jordan Valley Health, the initiative is intended to help address critical gaps in access to care following the recent loss of health care services in portions of North St. Louis. The organization said the mobile clinics will provide an immediate access point for children and adults who are uninsured, underinsured or covered by Medicaid.

“Serving the communities of North St. Louis was an easy decision because it aligns with who we are,” said Dr. Stinson, president and CEO of Jordan Valley Health. “Our mission is to improve our community’s health through access and relationships, and our mobile clinics are designed to meet people where they are, providing an immediate connection to the care they need. And it’s the right thing to do.”

Jordan Valley said it selected the Bayer YMCA as its initial location because of its central location near communities most affected by the recent health care disruptions.

The federally qualified health center said it will also work with local partners to connect residents with services such as Medicaid enrollment and ensure the clinics reach families and individuals experiencing the greatest barriers to care.

Jordan Valley Health said more information on future clinic locations, hours of operation and additional services will be released as the program expands.

Jake Kroesen serves as the Editor of the Missouri Times. He hails from Independence, Missouri and enjoys all things Jackson County. A graduate of UCM, he obtained his degree in Political Science.