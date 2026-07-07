ST. JOSEPH, MO — Clarios, the world’s largest low-voltage battery company, with production facilities in St. Joseph, announced it will donate 300 automotive batteries for local first responder vehicles.

To support local police, fire, and emergency vehicles in the St. Joseph area, Clarios will replace nearly 300 vehicle batteries to support more than 400 emergency personnel in the local community. The donation is the kickoff of Clarios’ “Behind the Brave” initiative, supporting local departments with emergency preparedness via on-going battery maintenance. Future donations will take place across Clarios’ plant communities covering 14 states.

An event with local officials and Clarios leaders will be held at Clarios’ facility at 4722 Pear Street at 11 AM on Thursday, July 9.

“Clarios is invested in actively supporting our local communities and as a company, we recognize the importance of first responders for everyone’s safety and security,” said Igor Rusetskiy, Clarios’ Director of Operations for St. Joseph. “It is a privilege to recognize the sacrifice made each day by these local heroes.”

Clarios values its role in strengthening emergency readiness by providing the reliable 12-volt batteries that power every type of vehicle—from traditional gasoline-powered cars to hybrids and full battery electric vehicles. While the 12-volt battery is essential for critical functions such as vehicle startup, advanced driver assistance systems, safety features and onboard electronics, first responder vehicles place even greater demands on low-voltage power. Police, fire and EMS vehicles rely on their 12-volt battery to support emergency lighting, radios, mobile computers, cameras, sirens and other mission-critical equipment that helps first responders protect and serve their communities.

Clarios recently announced a nearly $400M expansion in St. Joseph, creating and retaining more than 1,000 jobs in the community.