Gov. Mike Kehoe on Monday endorsed state Sen. Rick Brattin in the Republican primary for Missouri’s 5th Congressional District, adding another high-profile endorsement to Brattin’s campaign as Republicans target the Kansas City-area seat.

In a statement released by the campaign, Kehoe called Brattin a “proven conservative” and said he would effectively represent Missouri in Congress.

“Rick Brattin is a proven conservative who always puts Missouri first, and I am proud to endorse his campaign for the 5th Congressional District,” Kehoe said. “Rick has consistently worked to make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family, and I know that he will do an excellent job serving us in Congress.”

Brattin said Kehoe’s endorsement underscores the importance Republicans are placing on the race as the party seeks to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

“I truly appreciate Governor Kehoe’s support,” Brattin said. “Like me, he knows how important it is for us to retain the Republican majority in Congress, and the path to doing that runs right through the 5th District.”

Brattin, who lives in Cass County, served four terms in the Missouri House, where he was deputy majority floor whip and helped found the House Conservative Caucus. He later served as Cass County auditor before winning election to the Missouri Senate in 2020. He was reelected to a second Senate term in 2024.

A Greenwood native and graduate of Lee’s Summit High School, Brattin served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The 5th Congressional District, which includes much of Kansas City and portions of its surrounding suburbs, has been represented by Cleaver since 2005. National Republicans have identified the district as a potential pickup opportunity in recent election cycles.

Brattin is among several Republicans seeking the nomination ahead of the August primary election.