Recognizing the extraordinary costs imposed on the healthcare system—and the resulting financial strain and reduced access for patients—the legislature has called for greater transparency (HB 2011) into one of Missouri’s and the country’s most misused healthcare programs.
At the center of this effort is the federal 340B drug pricing program. Created in 1992, 340B was designed with a clear and commendable purpose—to stretch limited healthcare resources and expand access to pharmaceuticals for patients facing serious conditions such as cancer and immune disorders. That mission remains as urgent today as it was more than three decades ago.
But the program has changed dramatically.
What began as a targeted initiative has grown into one of the largest federal drug programs in the country. In 2024 alone, discounted drug purchases under 340B exceeded $81 billion—second only to Medicare Part D. At the same time, the structure of the program has shifted. Contract pharmacy arrangements have increased by 4,000 percent since 2010, with nearly three-quarters now involving large chain pharmacies or those owned by pharmacy benefit managers.
In Missouri, these national trends are reflected—and magnified. The state now has more than 4,400 contract pharmacy arrangements, nearly half of which are located outside its borders. Despite the program’s intent to support underserved communities, only a small share of in-state contract pharmacies operate in rural or lower-income areas, even though more than half of Missouri ZIP codes are rural.
Ben Keathley serves as State Rep. for Missouri's 101st House District.