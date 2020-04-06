MDHEWD welcomes new assistant commissioner to the Office of Performance & Strategy

Veronica Gielazauskas has joined the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) and will serve as the assistant commissioner for the Office of Performance & Strategy.

Gielazauskas spent the past eight years working as the director of marketing research at Columbia College.

Prior to her time at Columbia College, Gielazauskas worked for the Missouri Department of Economic Development as a marketing and research manager for the Business and Community Services Division. She also conducted economic research for the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC), which is now a part of MDHEWD.

“Veronica’s experience has given her a deep understanding of the challenges facing Missouri’s workforce,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Her time at Columbia College will also prove incredibly valuable as our department continues to foster meaningful collaboration between Missouri’s higher education institutions and its job creators.”

Gielazauskas has a master’s degree in business administration from William Woods University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration-marketing from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“I am honored to join the team at the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development,” Gielazauskas said. “I look forward to the opportunity to use workforce and postsecondary educational data to make data-informed decisions that will contribute toward the vision of empowering Missourians to obtain the skills and education they need for success.”

