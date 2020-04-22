Missouri National Guard assists K-12 school officials to distribute food to students

The Missouri National Guard and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) are working together to assist local Missouri schools in feeding the students in their communities who rely on school meals each day. Nearly 200 members of the National Guard will assist the communities listed below distribute and/or deliver food to students for the next several weeks. The locations receiving assistance from the National Guard chose to participate in this partnership for a variety of reasons. Many locations listed below are small, rural school districts where workforce capacity issues are a growing concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Feeding students is one of the many essential supports that our local schools and their staff members are continuing to provide during this period of distance learning,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “We cannot thank our partners with the National Guard enough for coming alongside our local leaders to support our schools and Missouri families.”

The Missouri National Guard is currently conducting or preparing for various missions in support of state and local partners and stands ready to help in any way they can.

“Your Missouri National Guard is proud to be a part of this very important mission,” said Col. Denise Wilkinson, Commander of 70th Troop Command. “Assisting DESE with meal distribution to ensure Missouri children receive the nutritional meals they need is another great example of the enduring partnerships and strong teams we’re building during these challenging times.”

Districts/schools receiving National Guard assistance for food service are as follows:

Cape Girardeau 63 – Cape Girardeau, MO Hickman Mills C-1 – Kansas City, MO KIPP – St. Louis, MO Lee A. Tolbert Community Academy – Kansas City, MO Marshall – Marshall, MO North St. Francois Co. R-I – Bonne Terre, MO Osage County R-II – Linn, MO Portageville – Portageville, MO Richland R-I – Essex, MO Warren County R-III – Warrenton, MO Wright City R-II – Wright City, MO



For more information, contact DESE Communications at 573.751.3469 or Public Affairs at the Missouri National Guard at 573.638.9500.