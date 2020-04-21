Schupp’s congressional campaign gets Planned Parenthood endorsement

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) has endorsed state Sen. Jill Schupp, who is running to represent Missouri’s 2nd district in Congress, Tuesday.

Schupp has already been endorsed by a host of liberal groups, including the National Women’s Political Caucus, End Citizens United, EMILY’s List, the Sierra Club, NARAL, and the Missouri AFL-CIO. She was also one of the first candidates to join the DCCC’s Red to Blue program, which provides support for Democratic candidates running to unseat Republican incumbents.

“We are proud to endorse Jill Schupp for Missouri’s 2nd congressional district because she knows basic rights must include reproductive freedom,” Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of PPAF, said in a statement. “As a state legislator, Jill has worked tirelessly — often against tough odds — to defend women’s rights, expand access to reproductive health care, and fight alongside women with low incomes to maintain their access to Planned Parenthood’s broad health care services. We need Jill Schupp in Congress to continue this fight for Missourians.”

Schupp has represented SD 24, which includes St. Louis County, in the state Senate since 2014. Due to term limits, she cannot run for re-election. During her time in the Senate, she founded the Missouri Veterans History Project and pushed for health care legislation.

Her race against current U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner is expected to be one of the most competitive contests of this election year. Past races have been close, and more organizations are expected to back both candidates.

Schupp outraised Wagner in the latest quarterly filing period, but the Republican incumbent still has significantly more cash on hand: more than $2.8 million to the state senator’s nearly $945,000, according to FEC data.

“I’m honored to have the support of Planned Parenthood Action Fund,” Schupp said. “Now more than ever, access to reproductive health care is a critical issue for women and their families here in the second district. With our reproductive health care rights so frequently under attack, we need more pro-choice representatives fighting in Congress for Missouri women. I will always trust women to make the health care decisions that are best for themselves and their families.”