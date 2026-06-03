The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office announced Wednesday that it has selected Odyssey, a national school choice technology provider, to administer and modernize the state’s MOScholars program ahead of the 2026-2027 school year.

MOScholars, Missouri’s education savings account-style scholarship program, was created in 2021 and is administered through the Treasurer’s Office. The program is funded through a combination of state tax-credit contributions and direct appropriations and is projected to serve more than 10,000 students in fiscal year 2027.

Under the new partnership, Odyssey will provide the technology platform used by families, schools, educational providers, and program administrators to manage applications, eligibility verification, payments, and other program functions.

State Treasurer Vivek Malek said the partnership comes at a key point in the program’s growth.

“The state of Missouri is pleased to partner with Odyssey at a pivotal moment for MOScholars,” Malek said in a statement. “Heading into the 2026-2027 school year, I am confident Missouri families will experience a smooth sign-up process, enabling them to focus on what truly matters: choosing the right educational pathway for their children.”

Odyssey currently supports 13 school choice programs across 10 states and administers more than $2 billion in educational funding nationwide, according to the company. The firm reports serving more than 235,000 students through education savings accounts, tax-credit scholarship programs, vouchers, and other school choice initiatives.

Company officials said the platform has recently been used to support large-scale programs in states including Texas, Iowa, and Utah. Odyssey noted that it processed more than 42,000 applications within the first 24 hours of Texas launching its education savings account program and currently administers a $350 million program serving more than 43,000 students in Iowa.

According to the Treasurer’s Office, Odyssey estimates Missouri’s MOScholars program will ultimately distribute tens of millions of dollars in educational funding to nearly 200 accredited K-12 schools and more than 500 Missouri-based educational service and therapy providers.

The MOScholars program is available to Missouri students who are state residents and either have an approved Individualized Education Program under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act or come from households earning no more than 300 percent of the federal free and reduced-price lunch income threshold.

Students qualifying through income must also meet additional eligibility requirements, including prior public school attendance, eligibility to enter kindergarten or first grade, or having a sibling currently participating in the program.

The transition to the Odyssey platform is expected to be completed before enrollment begins for the 2026-2027 school year.