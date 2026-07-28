Leaving our farm better than we found it for the next generation is at the heart of everything my family does. Having watched our children grow into adults on this land constantly reminds my husband and I why we work so hard. We want to pass down something our kids can be proud to run. On Aug. 4, Missourians have a critical opportunity to protect our farmland and our constitution by voting yes on Amendment 1.

Nearly 80% of Missouri voters supported the Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax in 2016, passing the measure in every county across the state. I am elated to see the amendment come back up for renewal to reiterate the productivity and preservation impacts these funds will continue to make. We have the opportunity as citizens to use our voices and renew this existing program for another 10 years without increasing tax rates.

In 1982, Missouri was losing an average of 10.9 tons of soil per acre on cropland each year, which led to the need for this amendment. First enacted in 1984, half of this revenue goes directly to soil and water conservation districts in all 114 counties, while the rest supports state park operations and voluntary landowner programs. According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the 0.1 percent tax generates roughly $140 million annually.

Along with protecting our soil and water, this amendment also protects our state’s natural heritage. Funds from this tax go directly to maintaining Missouri’s 93 state parks and historic sites. This allows those sites to remain free to the public and welcome more than 20 million visitors a year to learn about our state’s history and enjoy the outdoors. This practical system has worked for 40 years and, with a yes vote, will continue to support Missouri’s parks, soil and water.

Think about how often we spend $10 without giving it a second thought. It might be lunch with a friend, a trip through the drive-thru or a few items at the store. Of that $10, a penny goes to this cause. That is a return worth making.

I will be voting yes on Amendment 1 to continue our voluntary conservation projects and our state parks. Allowing this funding to expire would be a severe detriment to rural communities. Amendment 1 supports the tools that keep our operations viable and our public land accessible. Missouri agriculture’s legacy is worth preserving, and ensuring the next generation has a strong foundation to sustain that legacy. I ask that we all serve as stewards of both the land and our constitution. Vote yes on Amendment 1 on Aug. 4th.

Missouri Soybean Association President