There isn’t a farmer in Missouri who believes a statewide weather report tells the whole story. This summer has reminded us of that once again. While some parts of Missouri have received timely rains and are looking at promising yields, others have battled flooding, saturated fields, or stretches of relentless heat. We may all farm within the same state lines, but our realities often look very different. That’s simply the nature of agriculture, and it’s why farmers have learned not to judge an entire crop by what’s happening in one county.

The same principle should apply when we’re talking about changing Missouri’s Constitution.

On Aug. 4, Missourians will vote on Amendment 4, a proposal that would strengthen Missouri’s initiative petition process by ensuring constitutional amendments receive support from communities across our state, not only from the areas with the largest populations. As someone who raises soybeans, corn, rice, and cotton in southeast Missouri, I believe that’s a commonsense approach that gives every region of our state a meaningful voice in decisions that affect us all.

Today, citizen-led constitutional amendments qualify for the ballot by collecting signatures from two-thirds of the congressional districts. Once those signatures are gathered, however, the proposal only needs a simple statewide majority to become part of Missouri’s Constitution. Under that system, amendments can permanently change our state’s governing document even if large portions of rural Missouri overwhelmingly disagree. Amendment 4 recognizes that constitutional changes should reflect broad support across Missouri rather than relying on votes concentrated in a handful of population centers.

For those of us who live in rural Missouri, that matters. Missouri isn’t defined by any one city or region. It’s made up of family farms, small businesses, school districts, churches, and communities spread across all 114 counties. The challenges facing farmers in Pemiscot County aren’t always the same as those facing families in Kansas City or St. Louis, but our voices deserve the same consideration. Lasting constitutional changes should reflect the diversity of our state instead of allowing one part of Missouri to outweigh the rest.

Amendment 4 also strengthens transparency by requiring clearer ballot language, so voters better understand exactly what they’re being asked to approve. At the same time, it addresses the growing influence of outside money in Missouri’s initiative petition process. Decisions about Missouri’s Constitution should be driven by Missourians, certainly not by well-funded interests from outside our state attempting to shape our laws. Regardless of where someone stands politically, I think most of us can agree that our Constitution should belong to the people who call Missouri home.

Some critics argue that Amendment 4 raises the bar too high for constitutional amendments. I see it differently. Our Constitution isn’t supposed to be easy to change. It’s the foundation of our state government and the document that protects our rights for future generations. If a proposal truly benefits all Missourians, it should be able to earn support from voters across the state, not just from one or two heavily populated regions.

As farmers, we’re constantly making decisions with the future in mind. We invest in soil health, conservation practices, and the next crop because we know we’re not just farming for this season, we’re caring for the land for those who come after us. We should approach our Constitution with that same long-term perspective, ensuring that any permanent changes have broad support from the people who will live with those decisions.

On Aug. 4, I encourage every eligible Missourian to make time to vote. Rural communities have always stepped up when it mattered most, and this election is no different. Just as no farmer would judge an entire harvest by a single field, we shouldn’t allow Missouri’s Constitution to be shaped by only one part of our state. Every community deserves a voice, and every vote matters. I hope you’ll join me in being a steward of the land and of the Constitution and voting YES on Amendment 4.

Missouri Soybean Association Board Member, District 7